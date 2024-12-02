Gregg Wallace branded a ‘fool’ for releasing ‘career-killing’ video statement: ‘Misguided, ego-driven and totally unapologetic’

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has come under fire for an Instagram video addressing the allegations against him.

Wallace stepped down from his 19-year role on MasterChef amid allegations from 13 individuals who claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments during his time on the show.

Now, an expert has slammed Gregg’s post hitting back at the allegations as a public relations disaster, branding it “career-killing” and “misogynistic”.

Gregg Wallace spoke out in an Instagram Story over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

Gregg Wallace hits back at ‘women of a certain age’

In a series of Instagram Stories on December 1, Wallace doubled down on his defence. He claimed that the complaints stemmed from “middle-class women of a certain age” who participated in Celebrity MasterChef.

Wallace said: “I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right,” Wallace continued.

The star also highlighted that staff from his other shows had not made any complaints against him. The host concluded his statements by sharing screenshots from fans and former contestants who defended him.

Gregg Wallace stepped down from MasterChef after being accused of inappropriate behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Expert reacts

Wallace’s video sparked immediate criticism. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede argued that the statement was a colossal misstep.

He exclusively told ED!: “Gregg Wallace has decided to use social media to get his side of the story out. This is a good way of stopping any speculation and also addressing your fans directly but this seems to have completely backfired on him.”

Nick claimed that Wallace’s comments were damaging to his reputation.

“He has been on a very successful show that has had spin-offs and he is a very well-known UK star, but his social media post is career-killing. He decided to go for a section of the population who are predominantly fans of his and in doing so he’s made himself look a fool.

“His comment on middle-aged, middle-class women is totally misguided and ego-driven and blatantly misogynistic,” he continued.

He added that Gregg’s words made him appear as if he has “no remorse” and is “totally unapologetic”.

Earlier today, Gregg apologised for any offence caused with the comments he made in the video. He denies all claims levelled against him.

