In the latest Gregg Wallace news, the TV chef has issued an apology over comments about “women of a certain age”.

Posting a video on his Instagram Stories today (December 2), Gregg also said that he would be taking a break from social media.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people. I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it.”

Gregg then added: “I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.”

He then concluded: “It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”

Complaints coming from ‘handful of middle-class women of a certain age’

His apology came after Gregg took to Instagram on Sunday morning (December 1) to have his say.

“I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life,” he said.

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right,” he continued.

Wallace then claimed that “absolutely none” of the staff from any of his other shows have ever complained about him.

He stated: “Look, this is important to me. Twenty years of doing Celebrity Masterchef, amateur, professional, Eat Well for Less?, Inside the Factory. Do you know how many staff, all different sorts of staff, you imagine the people I’ve worked with. Do you know how many staff complained about me in that time? Absolutely none. Zero. Seriously.”

Allegations ‘tip of iceberg’

The apology came after a MasterChef contestant has claimed the allegations made against him are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Gregg stepped down from BBC’s MasterChef last Thursday (November 28) after hosting the show for 19 years following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who have worked with him.

As the investigation continues to take place, Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”. His lawyers denied all claims levelled against the star, including that he engaged in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Following his exit, Gregg thanked people for their support in an Instagram video upload. However, more and more appear to be coming forward about his alleged behaviour.

During an interview with Sky’s Katie Spencer, a former MasterChef contestant, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed he was “horrified” during his first day and contemplated quitting.

“I’d never seen anything like it, genuinely, I was really quite shocked at that really toxic environment. What I witnessed… as a contestant was that there was a systemic problem that was larger than just him, in my view,” he claimed.

They continued: “Gregg… would occasionally crack jokes that in different ways felt inappropriate but he wasn’t the only one.”

However, he was too scared to speak out, he said.

He went on to claim that “not for one second wanting to let Gregg Wallace off the hook, but I don’t think it’s just him”. And commented: “I do think it’s the tip of the iceberg. I think if you were to really unravel and look at what was going on in that culture at large you’d see a lot more, you know, abuse.”

MasterChef production company Banijay responds

Banijay UK, which makes MasterChef, said: “Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Gregg Wallace for comment.

