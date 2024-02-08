Grantchester star Denise Black and the romantic gesture her husband made on the Emmerdale set

Grantchester guest star Denise Black was once surprised by her husband on the set of Emmerdale.

The star, best known for her roles in British soap operas, was reportedly delighted by the sweet gesture.

Here’s all you need to know about Grantchester guest star Denise Black, her career and her husband.

Actress Denise Black, best known for her major soap roles, will portray Miss Taylor on Grantchester (Credit: ITV)

Who is Grantchester guest star Denise Black?

Denise Black is an English actress, best known for her roles in British soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

She will guest star in episode 5 of Grantchester tonight (February 8) as Miss Taylor.

Miss Taylor is a council figure that Leonard (Al Weaver) hopes will help movements for a halfway house forward. However, despite local support, she’s skeptical of the idea. It’ll take more unusual measures from Jack (Nick Brimble) and Will (Tom Brittney) to convince her otherwise.

How old is Denise Black?

Denise was born in Hampshire on March 16, 1958. At the time of writing, she is 65 years old.

She attended Portsmouth High School for Girls, before studying psychology at the University of London. Before becoming an actress, Denise worked in a psychiatric care home.

Denise decided she wanted to become an actress while travelling Gibraltar and the West Indies after graduation. She joined a company of actors touring Scotland, and the rest is history.

Denise Black’s impressive soap career

Denise is a big name for ITV soap fans. She portrayed hairdresser Denise Osbourne on Coronation Street regularly from 1992, during which her character dated a newly-divorced Ken Barlow (William Roache) and had his son, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

She left the soap in 1997, but returned 10 years later to cause new problems for the reunited Ken and Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride). Denise’s most recent appearance on the soap was in 2017.

After her main stint on Corrie, Denise played Joanie Dingle on Emmerdale from 2013. Joanie was the adoptive grandmother of Kyle Winchester, who was the biological son of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Amy Wyatt (then played by Chelsea Halfpenny).

Joanie’s storylines involved keeping Kyle’s parentage secret and marrying Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) after having an affair. Joanie and Zak’s relationship eventually broke down and Zak returned to Lisa (Jane Cox). Upon hearing the news of Zak and Lisa’s reinvigorated relationship, Joanie had a heart attack and died in 2017.

Denise Black in character as Denise Osbourne during her first year on the cobbles in 1992 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What else has Grantchester guest star Denise Black been in?

Outside of soap, Denise portrayed supportive mum Hazel Tyler in Queer as Folk (1999-2000).

At the same time, Denise starred alongside future Grantchester series 8 co-star Simone Lahbib in Bad Girls. She played Jessie Devlin.

Crime drama The Sin followed in 2000, as did a small role in GP drama Peak Practice.

Since her final appearances on Emmerdale and Coronation Street, Denise has appeared in Unforgotten (2021), Call the Midwife (2022) and Father Brown (2022).

Most recently, Denise starred as Pauline in Three Little Birds (2023).

Is Denise Black married?

Denise Black is married to husband Paul Sand. At the time of writing, the pair have been married for 42 years.

Paul is a poet and vocal coach, and the pair have two sons, Sam and Dandy, together.

In 2016, Paul surprised Denise while she was filming Emmerdale by turning up on set as an extra.

Denise said: “For the first time after 35 years of marriage my husband visited me at work and got a part as a non-speaking extra in The Woolpack.”

The surprise appearance gave Denise’s lines added meaning. She explained: “There’s a scene where Joanie is declaring to Zak: ‘Do you think there’d be somebody else in my life?’ and behind me is my husband of 35 years. It’s very sweet. I was very surprised he agreed to do it.”

According to Denise, the surprise made Paul emotional as he was so pleased at how much she loved her work.

Denise’s advice for finding long-term love like she has with her husband? She told the Daily Record: “Find someone who interests you from the start because as the years go by if they are going to bore you, they will.”

What is wrong with Denise Black’s hand?

Denise Black was born with a condition that left her right arm deformed as her fingers crossed over each other.

In 2023, Denise was rushed to hospital after breaking bones in her arm and foot.

Speaking on social media, she said: “Now I’m mending I can tell you. I broke my wonky arm. As I fell I dropped what I was carrying which broke my foot. Know Hoffnung’s Bricklayers joke? Google it. I am that joke.”

She thanked doctors and nurses for helping her, and for making humans “seem like GOOD people”.

Fortunately, the injuries sustained weren’t too serious and Denise was able to return to filming. She signed off her post with: “I may be wonkier than before, but in truth, aren’t all the best people? Inside and out #embraceyourwonkiness #thankyounhs.”

What is Denise Black’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Denise has an estimated net worth of £2.4 million.

We previously reported Emmerdale stars can earn more than £250,000 for their work in 2022.

Denise Black appears on Grantchester tonight (February 8) on ITV1 at 9pm.

