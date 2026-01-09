Graham Norton returns tonight with Dawn French and Cynthia Erivo and here’s what time his show is on

The Graham Norton Show returns tonight with another celebrity packed sofa and plenty of Friday night sparkle. But what time is it on?

Graham last popped up on our screens with his New Year special on December 31, but he is now back where he belongs in his regular Friday night slot.

As ever, Graham has clearly been on the phone to a few famous friends, lining up a mix of Hollywood heavyweights and much loved British stars.

Graham Norton returns to the BBC tonight for a new episode of The Graham Norton Show (Credit: BBC)

Curious to know who has landed a seat on the sofa? Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s guests and what time The Graham Norton Show is on.

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

First up is Hollywood star Chris Pratt. He joins Graham to chat about his new AI thriller, Mercy.

Chris plays Detective Chris Raven in the Amazon film and explains how close to reality the story feels.

He says: “It is set in the near distant future and oddly the AI doesn’t seem that farfetched. The story is 90 mins of real time.

“It is a very active movie and such an immersive experience. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. It is awesome, and the reaction to it has been really positive.”

When Graham asks if an AI actor could have played Judge Maddox, Chris is quick to dismiss the idea. The role is taken by Hollywood actress Rebecca Ferguson – and it needed to remain as a human.

“No. Everyone was resistant to that. I don’t think it would have worked,” Chris says. “I love AI and use it all the time but as a parent it freaks me out. But it is also so cool.”

Chris, who shares four children with ex wife Anna Faris and three with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, also opens up about Christmas with his famous father in law.

“Arnie’s love language is going all out with his gifts,” Chris says. “One of ours was a six by eight foot portrait painting of our three children and him dressed as Santa Claus.

“It’s the most beautiful portrait you’ve ever seen. It’s very lifelike and it’s very big. It was really thoughtful, but we’re not sure what we are meant to do with it for the rest of year!”

Tonight’s guests include Chris Pratt, Cynthia Erivo, Dawn French and Rob Beckett (Credit: BBC)

Cynthia Erivo and Dawn French on The Graham Norton Show

Cynthia Erivo is also stopping by tonight. The British star will be talking about the challenge of playing an astonishing 23 characters in the stage production of Dracula.

The Wicked actress admits it pushed her to the limit.

“It is ridiculous. It is like Kip William’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, but on crack!

“Learning the lines was interesting with all the accents and because of what is on stage and what is filmed. It is a complete brain puzzle.”

Dawn French is also on the sofa. She recently made her debut in the new BBC series Can You Keep a Secret?

The show blends comedy and thriller elements and Dawn admits she was cautious before signing on.

“I am offered a lot of sitcoms, so I originally did not want to do it at all,” she tells Graham.

“A good one is as rare as hens’ teeth, but this is so good!”

Who else is on?

Comedian Rob Beckett is bringing the laughs. He chats about his Sky series Rob & Romesh Vs, alongside Romesh Ranganathan.

The pair take on everything from winter Olympic sports to Shakespeare, with mixed results.

Rob reveals that performing at Shakespeare’s Globe was particularly nerve wracking.

“Performing at the Globe was terrifying. There is such a different energy to stand up but we managed a good enough performance.”

He also discusses trying his hand at the biathlon.

“I’ve competed in it but is still don’t understand it,” Rob admits. “It was awful. Curling was so much better than skiing with a gun on your back.”

Music comes courtesy of Jack Savoretti. The singer will perform his new single We Will Always Be The Way We Were live in the studio.

He also joins Graham to talk about his album of the same name and his upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Jack Savoretti will be singing in the studio (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: What time is it on tonight?

Graham is back straight after the News At 10. The Graham Norton Show starts at 10.40pm and runs until 11.30pm.

The show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

As always, the night ends with Graham yanking the big red chair lever as audience members try to raise a laugh.

Friday night telly is officially back on form.

Read more: Storm Huntley’s secret foot fetish fanbase revealed as she launches new Channel 5 show

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.