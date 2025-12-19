Comedian Michelle de Swarte shares ‘awful’ tampon mishap and tells Graham Norton how it forced her to reevaluate her career

The Graham Norton Show is back tonight, and comedian Michelle de Swarte has a hilarious story for the red sofa alongside the other celebs.

It’ll take a lot to top last week’s line-up, with Emma Thompson, Timothée Chalamet, and Rowan Atkinson headlining the show.

However, this week has a strong ensemble of A-listers, talented actors, a chart-topping singer, in addition to De Swarte.

So, make sure you know what time The Graham Norton Show starts tonight and everyone’s who’s on it.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are the two biggest stars on tonight’s sofa (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

Tonight’s line-up on The Graham Norton Show kicks off with two heavy hitters: Paul Rudd and Jack Black.

The comedy giants will be promoting their new movie, Anaconda, an unexpected reboot of Jennifer Lopez’s 1997 horror movie.

Speaking on the show, Rudd compared the film to Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, describing it as a “clever meta-comedy take on a reboot”.

For Black to give the go-ahead on a new project, it needs at least “three ‘worth the price of admission’ moments… and this definitely has some powerful scenes,” he said.

“It is really very funny and crazy. I had never read anything like it. I was mainly excited to work with Paul because he makes me laugh so much. I made sure he was definitely attached to the film before I signed anything,” Black added.

Jessie Buckley will be promoting her new movie, Hamnet (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Who else is on with Graham?

Actress Jessie Buckley (best known for her performances in Wild Rose and The Lost Daughter) will join Rudd and Black on the sofa.

She stars in Hamnet, the new film from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. The Hamlet nod is no accident. It follows William Shakespeare (Normal People’s Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Buckley) as they face a family tragedy that goes on to inspire the famous play.

“It is a real peek behind the curtain of who the family man Shakespeare might have been. It’s about love, loss, motherhood and storytelling,” she said, adding that it made her cry.

As it turns out, Buckley isn’t the only one with some Shakespeare experience. Rudd spoke about how he’d taken part in an afternoon masterclass with Sir Ben Kingsley when he was just starting out as an actor.

“My manager put this down as, ‘Paul played Hamlet in a production directed by Sir Ben Kingsley’ I lived in fear that he would one day see my CV,” he said.

Michelle de Swarte pivoted from modelling to comedy and acting (Credit: BBC/Various Artists Limited/Ludovic Robert)

Michelle de Swarte joins the red sofa with hilarious story

Michelle de Swarte, an actress and comedian you may recognise from Netflix’s The Duchess and her stint as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be Graham’s penultimate guest of the evening.

De Swarte’s career began in modelling, but she discovered a knack for making people that made her want to pivot to comedy. Unfortunately, that did follow a few mishaps.

“I had so many awful moments while modelling – I fell twice during a Gucci show, and then had a tampon string hanging out,” she recalled.

“After that, I thought comedy may be the way forward!

The celebs will also enjoy a performance from Tom Odell. The musician will sing ‘When I Close My Eyes’ from her new album, ‘A Wonderful Life (Epilogue)’ before joining the sofa for a chat.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The Graham Norton Show will air tonight (December 19) at 10:40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will finish at 11:30pm.

As always, Graham will round things off by inviting a few brave audience members to the Big Red Chair. Now let’s see if their stories actually land, or if Graham will be pulling the lever.

