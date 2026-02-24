Graeme Hall’s Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly pulled from Channel 5 without warning

Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly fans settling down tonight may be left staring at the TV in confusion.

The much loved Channel 5 series is missing from the schedule. So what is going on?

The show has built a loyal following thanks to dog trainer Graeme Hall, better known to viewers as The Dogfather, Graeme.

Week after week, he steps in to help frazzled owners and unruly pets, always succeeding where others have failed.

Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly is not on tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

In this series alone, Graeme has tackled a diva Chihuahua called Olive and helped stop a cockerpoo from snacking on..poo.

He has also worked with several other challenging characters.

So why has he vanished from our screens and when will he return? Here is what we know.

Why is Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly not on tonight?

After seven weeks at 8pm on Channel 5, Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly has been pulled from tonight’s schedule.

Last week marked a milestone episode for Graeme, as he celebrated his 100th instalment.

In that episode, he dealt with a bold canine food thief who stole picnics during walks.

There was no warning that the show would be taking a break.

However, Channel 5 has replaced it for now with another animal-focused favourite.

Viewers tuning in will instead find The Yorkshire Vet, featuring Peter Wright and Julian Norton, back with a new series.

Graeme Hall has been replaced on Channel 5 for The Yorkshire Vet (Credit: C5)

When is Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly back?

So far, only seven episodes of series 8 have aired. That is fewer than previous runs.

Series 7 featured 15 episodes, along with a special catch up show revisiting former problem pooches. Series 6 also had 15 episodes.

Naturally, fans will be wondering where the remaining episodes are.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 reassured ED! readers: “The series will be back later this year.”

Graeme echoed that message on Facebook.

Sharing a photo of himself surrounded by dogs, he wrote: “Series 8 is taking a little break from your TV screens @channel5_tv for now, the remainder of the series will be shown later this year.

“If you’ve missed any episodes of @dogsbehavingverybadly you can catch up now on 5!”

Viewers have shared their disappointment online.

One wrote: “Oh no! How will I cope?!”

Another said: “Oh no, I’m really going to miss the programme. Looking forward to seeing more though.”

A third posted a picture of their dog Charlie and congratulated Graeme on reaching 100 episodes, adding that they would miss watching him each Tuesday.

For now, fans will need to be patient. As soon as Channel 5 confirms a return date, we will bring you the update.

