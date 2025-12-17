Good Morning Britain star Sally Biddulph has announced her exit from ITV after almost two decades at the broadcaster.

The journalist, 50, shared the news on social media yesterday (Tuesday, December 16).

And that’s a wrap! Today is my last day @itvnews after 17 years. What a ride, what a privilege and what amazing colleagues.

Time for a new chapter and adventures yet unknown with a later morning alarm clock! ⏰

So for one last time: Sally Biddulph, ITV News, London pic.twitter.com/CSV4ZsKEBN — Sally Biddulph (@SallyBiddulph) December 16, 2025

Good Morning Britain star Sally Biddulph announces ITV exit

Taking to X yesterday, Sally announced that she’d just finished her final shift at ITV.

The star shared a snap of herself smiling for the camera on the set of Good Morning Britain.

“And that’s a wrap! Today is my last day @itvnews after 17 years,” she captioned the post.

“What a ride, what a privilege and what amazing colleagues. Time for a new chapter and adventures yet unknown with a later morning alarm clock!” she then continued.

“So for one last time: Sally Biddulph, ITV News, London.”

Sally has left ITV (Credit: ITV)

GMB stars send Sally Biddulph their love

Sally’s GMB and ITV co-stars took to the replies, as did her followers, to send their love and support.

“You’ll be much missed, Sally,” Charlotte Hawkins said.

“Wow! End of an era! Thank you for your help when I started all those years ago Enjoy your lie-ins!” another follower said.

“So lon,g Sally! Thanks for all the sunshine, and enjoy the lie-ins! Sky News science editor Tom Clarke wrote.

“Good luck @SallyBiddulph. You’ll be missed and have been a great colleague and friend to many for many years x,” ITV’s royal editor, Chris Ship said.

“Aww sally im gonna so so miss you in the mornings uve been amazing and a great presenter on the early shifts loved watching you each weekend and in mornings too. Best of luck in the next adventure u will be fantastic,” another follower gushed.

Sally has been on GMB since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Sally’s career

Sally, originally from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, began her career writing for The Times and The Sunday Telegraph.

After a stint working on the radio in Bern, Switzerland, she joined Westcountry Live as a production journalist. She also worked as a reporter and newsreader at ITV News Central, and as a political correspondent at Thames Valley Tonight.

In 2009, she joined ITN to work for the national ITV News.

Since 2014, she has been a newsreader for ITV News London during Good Morning Britain. She has also presented weekend updates for ITV News.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

