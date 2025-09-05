Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has opened up about the racism he’s been experiencing recently.

The GMB star, 51, discussed some of the threats he’s been receiving during today’s (Friday, September 5) edition of the show.

Adil opened up on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray on racism

During today’s show, Adil, who is a Muslim, said that recent scrutiny about asylum seekers and migrants has led to him receiving threatening messages and racist abuse on social media.

“I’ve experienced it, I’ve had people DM me on Instagram, talk about remigration,” he said.

“I’ve had threats to watch myself on the streets,” he then continued.

Adil went on to say that the recent racist attacks have extended to senior politicians and members of the public.

“Senior politicians have had violent threats. Muslim politicians have had violent threats against them,” he said.

Adil has experienced racist threats recently (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve had threats’

Adil then went on to say that he has been informed about the fears that Muslim people have been experiencing across the UK.

“A woman messaged me yesterday and said in her town she received racial abuse as a Muslim woman and was scared to go out,” he said.

“People who work here, and several friends of theirs who are Muslim, don’t want to go to the mosque anymore,” he then continued.

The star then went on to describe the situation as “horrendous”.

“Mosques, we know, have been attacked,” he said.

Adil described the incidents as ‘deeply concerning’ (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray on mosques being attacked

Last week saw people spray paint the St George’s Flag on the South Essex Islamic Centre. The Wirral Deen Centre in Birkenhead reported that someone had shout through a window using an air rifle, and a British flag had been posted outside its gates.

“The thing that strikes me about this is no one seems to be talking about it,” Adil said.

“These are anti-Muslim hate crimes. There doesn’t seem to be any politician that’s standing up and reassuring millions of Muslims in this country that the country is behind them. It’s been going on for weeks now and that’s deeply concerning,” he then continued.

“We’re seeing a rise in anti-Muslim hate crime.”

