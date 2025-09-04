Good Morning Britain viewers ‘heartbroken’ following large-scale cruelty and neglected dogs segment

Those watching Good Morning Britain today (September 3) were left heartbroken following news that the number of dogs currently in the care of the RSPCA had massively increased.

For Thursday morning’s show, host Kate Garraway was joined by Ed Balls. Entertainment journalist Richard Arnold joined the pair to discuss the latest in showbiz.

However, it was the programme’s news correspondent Nick Dixon who left viewers emotional following a sad update.

Nick revealed sad news at the RSPCA charity (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain shares heartbreaking dog announcement

During Nick’s segment, he focused on the work of the animal charity RSPCA. While reporting live from one of the branches in Aylesbury, he announced that the number of dogs currently in the care of the RSPCA is the highest ever due to many large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

Nick revealed the statistic is now over double what it was during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s still, for the most part, the cost of living crisis that’s having a huge impact on the numbers of dogs ending up in these kind of rescue centres,” he said.

Nick continued: “But, in the case of the RSPCA, they’ve had a huge number of calls over the summer from the public reporting incidents of cruelty and neglect as well.

“They’ve been taking in so many dogs that they’re actually spending hundreds of thousands of pounds just getting extra kennel space, and private boarding space for dogs. They’re pretty much full here, but there are more dogs coming in today.”

While speaking to a RSPCA worker at the branch about the number of dogs they are receiving, the camera showed viewers at home around the kennels and the seriousness of the situation.

GMB viewers were heartbroken by the news (Credit: ITV)

‘This is very sad’

The announcement wasn’t taken lightly by GMB viewers, who immediately reacted online.

“Poor little dogs,” one user wrote on X.

“There should be extremely severe punishments for people who are cruel to defenceless animals. Only a monster could commit such cruelty,” another person shared.

“This is heartbreaking news,” a third echoed, adding the heartbroken emoji.

“So much for being a nation of animal lovers,” another insisted.

“This is very sad. I know of so-called animal lovers who go abroad to help other countries and their abandoned animals, will bring them back, legally, but don’t even think about what is happening to our animals,” a fifth said.

Read more: The Chase fans distracted after ‘gorgeous dog’ appears on set: ‘What a cutie!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. We want to hear from you!