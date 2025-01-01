The stars of Gogglebox have a strict alcohol rule that they must abide by while filming the hit show, which may be confusing considering they may be seen enjoying a tipple while watching telly.

You can catch the stars on the show tonight (New Year’s Day).

Stars aren’t allowed to drink too much on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars must follow alcohol rule

Gogglebox has been a smash hit since first airing on Channel 4 back in 2013.

The stars are seen watching TV shows in the comfort of their own homes with their families. However, there are some rules that they must follow, despite being in their own houses.

One key rule that must be followed is that the stars aren’t allowed to be drunk while filming the show!

The rule has been put in place for a simple reason (Credit: Channel 4)

The stars of the show are often seen sipping drinks, however, they’re not allowed to be inebriated while on camera.

The rules have been implemented for a pretty understandable reason – producers don’t want the cast slurring their words while trying to comment on what they’re watching.

Tom Malone Jr, a former star of the show, once spoke to The Sun about the rule.

“We weren’t allowed to order or drink alcohol, because I don’t think the show would work if we were all there slurring our words,” he said.

Fair enough!

Paige spilled some secrets (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Pantomime’ behind the scenes

Another rule that the Gogglebox stars must follow is that they have to be paying attention to what’s on-screen – and not looking down at their phones.

After her exit from the show in 2021, Paige Deville described the show as being a “pantomime” behind the scenes.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, she said: “It’s a bit of a pantomime behind the scenes, you have to understand that you’re a character in a show and you can’t be your 100 percent authentic self, otherwise everyone would be on their phones for half of the show.”

She then said that producers prep cast members for big moments to react to by giving them a countdown.

Paige also claimed that producers could film things up to three times to get the reaction they wanted.

“At times it can be a bit like, ‘Right, I’m watching this again’, but it’s a job at the end of the day,” she said.

It was also revealed that stars have a budget per day that can go towards ordering a takeaway.

Gogglebox airs tonight (New Year’s Day) at 9pm on Channel 4.

