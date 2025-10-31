GMB presenter Richard Gaisford has announced that he’s leaving the show after 25 years at ITV.

The journalist, who started at GMTV back in 2000, shared a heartfelt statement announcing his departure yesterday (Thursday, October 30).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford)

GMB star Richard Gaisford to leave after 25 years

In a statement published in the Press Gazette, Richard announced that after a quarter of a century, he will be saying goodbye to the show to start a “new chapter” in his career.

In a statement, the 53-year-old journalist said: “I have been privileged to have the best job in TV news for the last quarter of a century, trusted to take a front row seat at history-making events all over the world.

“I have worked with an incredible team of journalists and camera operators, broadcasting to a highly responsive breakfast audience,” he then continued.

“I’m really excited about moving on to new opportunities in a fast-changing media world, starting another chapter in my career.”

Richard joined GMTV as a correspondent in 2000 and became chief correspondent six years later.

Following his GMB exit, Richard will continue to work on current affairs programming with ITV.

Richard joined GMTV in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Richard Gaisford’s colleagues ‘so sad’ as he announces departure

Taking to Instagram, Richard also shared a string of photos of himself during his time at ITV.

Amongst the snaps are pictures of the journalist in a bullet-proof vest, reporting from a war zone, looking at the camera whilst covering the US Presidential election, standing in front of the wreck of a building following a natural disaster, and standing next to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey as he’s led to court by police.

Other pictures show Richard at the Golden Nymph Awards, taking a selfie as King Charles walks past, interviewing Hugh Jackman, and presenting on GMB.

Pictures of the star meeting war veterans, posing with soldiers, having his hair and makeup done behind the scenes, and posing for a picture outside the hotel Madeleine McCann went missing from are also interspersed throughout the post.

“Counting down to the end of an era. It’s just been announced that after more than a quarter of a century, I will be leaving @gmb at the end of this year. It’s been quite a ride,” he captioned the post.

His colleagues and co-stars shared their well-wishes in the comment section. “Outstanding reporter – we’re going to miss you – huge good luck,” Susanna Reid commented.

“Always my golden nymph.. what an impressive body of work .. gutted but know you’re unstoppable xxx,” Ranvir Singh added.

Richard’s colleagues sent their best wishes (Credit: ITV)

‘Outstanding reporter’

“So sorry to hear this, Richard. It’s been amazing working with you and learning so much from you. I hope we cross paths again soon,” Sean Fletcher wrote.

“Master of the game,” Richard Arnold gushed, whilst Adil Ray wrote: “Calm, collected, utterly engaging. Big love, my friend.”

“So sad, really sorry to see you go as you’re absolutely brilliant at what you do. You’ll be much missed, loads of love xxx,” Charlotte Hawkins wrote.

“What an incredible career so far! There’s much more for you to do. Good luck,” Alex Beresford said, whilst Ross King simply added: “You are simply the best! Take care, pal.”

Read more: Richard Madeley halts Good Morning Britain to make ‘confession’ as viewers call out ‘double standards’ in shoplifting debate

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!