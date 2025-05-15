GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins supported by co-stars as she announces she’s ‘taking time out’

GMB star Charlotte Hawkins has revealed she has “taken some time out” in a bid to focus on something that she has wanted to do “for ages”.

The TV presenter, 49, has been a regular on the programme since 2014, hosting alongside the likes of Richard Madeley and Adil Ray.

But Charlotte has now announced a major career change – and her fans have been quick to send their support.

Charlotte is a staple on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Charlotte Hawkins ‘taking some time out’

On Wednesday (May 14) GMB star Charlotte took to her Instagram, ahead of her 50th birthday this week, and revealed she has “taken some time out” to focus on writing.

The mum-of-three shared a slew of snaps from a writing retreat at Lainstone House Hotel. For one photo Charlotte posed with a laptop on her knee.

In her lengthy caption, Charlotte said: “So.. my big birthday is just a day away now on Friday (eek!) which seemed like the perfect time to take a few days out and spend some time focusing on something I’ve been wanting to do for ages.. write!

“Ever since I was a child obsessively reading and creating my own stories, it’s long been a dream to write my own book.

“With 50 years on this earth fast approaching, it felt like the right time to try to make that childhood dream a reality – so I’ve been on a writing retreat organised by the brilliant @rosiejnixon.”

Charlotte says ‘wish me luck’

Charlotte added: “It’s covered writing skills by @jilldawsonauthor, offered an agent’s perspective with @jen_savill, and the author’s view from @jessicabullnovelist as well as Rosie herself. All set at the glorious @lainston_house, in Jane Austen’s Hampshire, just the perfect location to write.

“It’s allowed me to find the joy of being a writer with a really special group of people – big thanks to you all. Plus we squeezed in a cookery course as well as a walk down the most gorgeous avenue of lime trees!”

She finished off her post by saying: “I’m so excited to actually have the beginnings of a book.. now time to build on it. Hopefully turning 50 could be the year of the book… wish me luck!!!”

Kate reacted to Charlotte’s news (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte’s GMB co-stars react

As expected, Charlotte’s fans and showbiz pals were quick to send their support.

Her fellow GMB co-star Kate Garraway penned: “You’d definitely write best-selling FICTION because no way are you 50??!!??? Can’t wait to read the book and celebrate with you – happy birthday gorgeous!!!”

Sean Fletcher also said: “Wonderful – and Happy Birthday Charlotte!”

Meanwhile, one fan gushed: “That’s really exciting!! You always were good at writing so wishing you all the luck with your book × lots of birthday love for tomorrow!!”

Another follower also declared: “Congratulations on your ideas – I’m sure they will fly with your Midas touch.”

