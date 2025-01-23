Gethin Jones told Morning Live viewers about a health condition he’s battling on the show today (January 23).

Welsh host Gethin was presenting alongside Sara Davies when she introduced an item about high cholesterol.

Sara explained that two in five people in England are battling the condition, then turned to Gethin to declare: “Including you!”

Sara Davies fronted Morning Live alongside Gethin today (Credit: BBC)

Gethin Jones on high cholesterol diagnosis

Opening up, the presenter replied and said: “Yeah, that’s right. I got diagnosed recently. We know it can cause heart disease in the future and strokes as well,” he said, sharing a warning.

Expressing his concern, Gethin added: “It’s something you’ve really got to take seriously. I just had so many questions! I felt really uneducated.”

During a VT, Gethin spoke to a couple of health experts about his diagnosis. He also expressed his surprise at finding out his cholesterol is high, given he follows a healthy diet, exercises regularly and has moderate alcohol consumption.

The star eats a healthy diet and exercises regularly, so he was surprised to hear about the problem (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s not a failure’

Professor Peter Penson reassured him: “It doesn’t come from our diet. It’s not a failure if you can’t get your cholesterol to the optimal levels with diet and lifestyle.”

We know it can cause heart disease in the future and strokes as well.

He also spoke to a nutritionist, who told him: “Not all ultra-processed foods are bad for us. In this case, they do indeed help to lower cholesterol. However, the jury is out on whether do they indeed reduce the risk of heart disease.”

The expert suggested that if Gethin tweaked his eating habits and underwent a blood test after three months, there could be a drop in his cholesterol levels.

The popular presenter now has a plan to overhaul his lifestyle (Credit: BBC)

‘Hopes’ for future

The star revealed: “It was actually my sister who told me to get my cholesterol tested in the first place. I was surprised to hear that it was high. I’m someone who takes my health seriously, and I want a better understanding as to why my cholesterol is high and learn how to manage it.

“I hope that’s useful to people in the same situation. It’s those little things, you know. The rice and pasta for example, I used to get white rice and think it was lower in saturated fat than brown rice. But, you look at fibre and it’s got almost three or four times more than the brown pasta or brown rice.

“Those little changes I’m going to try and make, and hopefully, I can reduce my cholesterol,” he concluded.

