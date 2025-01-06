Eamonn Holmes in four-word clap back after GB news co-host ‘axed’

It’s been a month since it was announced that GB News host Isabel Webster was being replaced and it seems her co-host Eamonn Holmes has had enough of people accusing him of being part of the reason.

Isabel was replaced on the channel’s breakfast show by one of GB News’ other presenters – 31-year-old Ellie Costello, who is known as the channel’s ‘own Holly Willoughby’.

The sudden change over at GB News host shocked fans last December, as the channel decided to complete a shake-up.

Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello were on screen today for their first day as co-presenters (Credit: GB News)

GB News shakes up its presenters

But today, January 6, Eamonn returned to work after the festive break to a completely new vibe. And to mark the beginning of the new era, he decided to post a photo on Instagram with his new co-host.

He wrote in the caption: “A New Year, a new day, and a new breakfast lineup on GB News. It is now Eamonn and Ellie from 6 to 9.30.”

And you know nothing!

Eamonn went on to assure his followers that the show is “fresh, bright and different”, along with asking them for their “company on TV, online and on radio”.

But it seems not everyone is as happy as Eamonn is about the shuffle of GB News presenters. One angry follower commented on the post. He wrote: “Your mate got sacked for not being right wing enough and you sat back and did nothing. With friends like you…”

However, Eamonn wasn’t letting this one pass. Clearly sick of the negative comments, he decided to hit back.

He responded directly to the troll, and wrote: “And you know nothing!”

Eamonn responded to a negative comment about his ex co-presenter Isabel Webster (Credit: GB News)

‘Real’ reason Isabel Webster left?

According to The Sun last month, Isabel’s shock exit was due to a secret feud with her bosses over working hours. However, a GB News rep blasted the reports as untrue.

As for Eamonn’s new partnership with Ellie, the source claimed he was “looking forward” to it. Especially as she is “a young talent he can help mould as her career progresses”.

