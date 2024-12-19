Broadcaster GB News has had a shake-up of its presenters as part of a series of major changes that will take place over the Christmas and New Year period.

Eamonn Holmes’ co-host Isabel Webster is on the way out. She’s been part of the breakfast show since its inauguration in 2022.

Mark Dolan, too, is saying goodbye to GB News. Or, rather, GB News has said goodbye to him, according to reports.

Eamonn Holmes, who recently revealed that requires the use of a wheelchair, is one of the more famous faces of the channel. And now he’s set to get a new presenting partner…

GB News in flux amid Isabel Webster and Mark Dolan changes

First up is Isabel Webster.

She has been a part of GB News’ breakfast show since it launched in 2022. However, Ellie Costello will be taking her place in the New Year.

From January, Ellie will co-host GBN Breakfast five days a week. She’ll be alongside Eamonn Holmes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Thursdays and Fridays, Stephen Dixon will join her. Meanwhile, Stephen and Anne Diamond will continue to co-present GBN Breakfast on the weekends.

What about Mark Dolan?

Yesterday (December 18), he posted a statement on the social media platform X, saying GB News had “made the decision to permanently relieve me of my duties at the channel”.

He said he’ll speak publicly about the change “in due course”.

Entertainment Daily has contacted GB News for comment.

GB News acknowledges chaotic presenter change-up

The Mirror quotes GB News’ chief programmer as saying 2024 has been a “truly fantastic year” for the channel.

“Not only are we regularly beating the other established news channels, but we are also making inroads against the big public service broadcaster terrestrial channels.

“Our initiatives will allow us to build on this success with a renewed focus and ambition.”

Other changes at GB News include Matthew Goodwin joining the station as a permanent presenter on State of the Nation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights; comedian Josh Howie will take over on Free Speech Nation on Sunday evenings from 7pm to 9pm; and more changes are to come.

Has GB News had a ‘truly fantastic year’?

For what it’s worth, GB News posted a £42 million loss in May, according to the BBC. That was a 40% greater loss than the same time last year.

The claim that GB News is challenging the “big public service broadcaster terrestrial channels” also merits a closer look.

Per audience measurement organisation Barb Audiences, in November, GB News had a reach of 3.5 million. They watched the channel for an average of one minute and 21 seconds.

BBC News, on the other hand, had a monthly reach of 9.4 million. Close to three times GB News’ reach. And BBC viewers each watched the channel for an average of one minute and 37 seconds.

Sky News reached over 8 million.

The BBC still commands excellent figures. Across all channels, the BBC reached more than three-quarters of the British public in November (nearly 50 million people), with an average daily watching time of just over 51 minutes.

ITV reached 45.6 million people for an average of 33 minutes each; Channel 4 reached 43.5 million for 16 minutes each.

These figures aren’t directly comparable because they don’t represent news-only channels.

However, they contextualise the claim that GB News “regularly beats” its rivals, or that it is “making inroads against the big public service broadcaster terrestrial channels”.

