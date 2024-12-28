Gavin and Stacey fans thought it was all over for Ruth Jones‘ Nessa after Christmas Day’s final episode, but there’s one more surprise to come, it has been revealed.

The Welsh actor, 58, is going to be reprising her iconic role for a special broadcast on New Year’s Day…

Nessa is going to be coming back (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Jones to reprise Gavin and Stacey character Nessa

On New Year’s Day, BBC Radio 4 will be airing a special edition of their Shipping Forecast. It turned 100 in 2024.

As part of their centenary celebrations, the broadcaster has revealed that Gavin and Stacey star Ruth will be reprising her role as Nessa to read the Shipping Forecast in character.

Ruth shared her excitement for the project. “Nessa has got quite a colourful history, and one of her jobs was on the high seas.

The Shipping Forecast was always very important and useful to her,” she then said.

Nessa’s shipping past was referenced heavily in the special on Christmas Day. She was even about to return to the ships before Smithy stopped her and proposed.

Nessa’s shipping past was mentioned on Gavin and Stacey (Credit: BBC)

More stars to take part

The Shipping Forecast was first broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in January 1924 as a weather bulletin for sailors.

It has become a national treasure since.

To celebrate its 100th birthday, a range of famous faces – Nessa included – will be taking part in the day-long schedule of special programming.

Additionally, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Stephen Fry, Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, and sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur will be joining Ruth.

Each of them will be sharing historic forecasts and personal memories of the broadcast.

“The Shipping Forecast is one of our national treasures,” Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya said.

I’m delighted we are cracking a bottle against the hull to launch 100 years of the Shipping Forecast on the BBC,” he then added.

What next then for James and Ruth? (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Jones and James Corden to reunite after Gavin and Stacey?

Gavin and Stacey came to an end on Christmas Day with a hugely emotional episode. It wrapped up the show’s story after 17 years.

The episode went down a storm, with 12.3 million tuning in to watch Nessa and Smithy’s story come to an end. It became the most-watched Christmas Day programme since 2008.

Whilst their days writing Gavin and Stacey are over, James Corden has hinted that he and Ruth could reunite to work on a different project.

“We don’t know if we have another idea in us, but I’d be so disappointed if we didn’t even try,” he said recently.

A special documentary about the show is going to be airing on New Year’s Day. It will be offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

James and Ruth have also penned a book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story of Love and Friendship, which will be published in October.

Read more: Inside the last-ever episode of Gavin and Stacey – ’Special’ way it was filmed to ‘funny’ final scene

Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farwell will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on New Year’s Day.

What do you think of this story? Then let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.