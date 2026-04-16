Every major celebrity cameo in Beef season 2 you missed

Beef season 2 features several celebrity cameos, including Billie Eilish’s famous brother, a pop band, and two Olympic athletes.

Unlike the first season, which revolved around a feud between two everyday road-ragers, Beef season 2 shifts into a much wealthier world.

This time, it follows Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), two low-level employees at a luxury country club who get caught in the fallout of a messy conflict between their boss (Oscar Isaac) and his wife, Lindsay (Carey Mulligan).

There may be a class divide between the two couples, but they’re still a long way off the level of the club’s elite guests. So, here are all the celebrities who pop up in Beef season 2.

***Warning: mild spoilers for Beef season 2 ahead***

Benny Blanco appears as himself (Credit: Netflix)

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco appears as himself in episode 2 of Beef season 2.

He’s one of Troy’s (William Fichtner) wealthy friends at the club, seen chatting to Josh (Isaac) about his job, sipping drinks, discussing a “buy-borrow-die” strategy, and taking part in a high-stakes card game.

Blanco (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin) is a hugely successful record producer who’s worked with Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande. He’s also released his own music, including the hit single ‘Eastside’.

In recent years, he’s become even more recognisable thanks to his relationship with Selena Gomez. The pair married in 2025.

Baron Davis

Baron Davis also appears as himself in episode 2, sharing scenes with Blanco.

He may be less familiar to UK viewers, but Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star who played for teams including the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Since retiring, he’s become a regular TV personality and sports analyst, while also branching into acting – including a 2025 stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Michael Phelps is an arrogant celeb in Beef (Credit: Netflix)

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps rounds out episode 2’s celebrity appearances, sitting apart from the group as he pushes Josh into joining the card game.

Phelps remains the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 23 gold medals and 28 total Olympic medals to his name.

This marks only his third scripted acting role, following appearances as himself in Entourage (2008) and Suits (2014).

Oscar Isaac gets to perform with Hot Chip (Credit: Netflix)

Hot Chip

UK synth-pop band Hot Chip appear in episode 5.

Troy invites Josh to a chalet getaway, where he throws a party – complete with live music from the band. In one of the episode’s standout moments, Isaac even joins them on stage.

Hot Chip have been active since the early 2000s, performing at festivals like Glastonbury, Coachella, and T in the Park. Their best-known track is ‘Over and Over’, which features in the show.

Suni Lee shows up in Beef season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

Suni Lee

Suni Lee makes a brief appearance in episode 6.

She’s introduced to Austin, who’s working as a physical therapist, as a new client. “You better get me that gold,” she tells him.

Lee is an Olympic gymnast and two-time gold medallist, reported to be the first Asian American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

Her screen appearances are limited, with previous credits including Dancing with the Stars and a guest spot on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel.

Finneas O’Connell did the music for Beef season 2 too (Credit: Netflix)

Finneas O’Connell

Finneas O’Connell plays a larger role than most of the other cameos.

He appears in episode 7 (soundtracked by Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’), once again as part of Troy’s circle, seen in the gym and interacting with Josh.

He also offers to set Josh up with another woman amid his issues with Lindsay.

Finneas is best known as Billie Eilish’s brother and creative partner. Together, they’ve won 21 Grammys and an Oscar for ‘No Time to Die’.

Like Eilish, he’s also built up acting credits over the years, including roles in Bad Teacher, Glee, Modern Family, and Turning Red.

More importantly, he composed the score for Beef season 2. He previously connected with director Jake Schreier through Benny Blanco.

According to showrunner Lee Sung Jin, Finneas’ work on Barbie – particularly ‘What Was I Made For?’ – made him the perfect fit for the series.

Read more: The best Netflix series you should stream right now

Beef season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.

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