Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best TV Expert

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023, celebrating the great and good in the TV world over the past 12 months.

Today we’re asking you to cast your votes for your Best TV Expert.

Whether you look to them for gardening tips or recipe help, there’s an expert on hand to help with everything, all you have to do is turn on the telly.

Clodagh McKenna is just one of the stars up for Best TV Expert (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Who gets your vote?

The nominees on our shortlist include Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock, who must’ve transformed hundreds of gardens over the years, all the while offering us tips on how to make the best of ours.

Medical advice comes readily available from two GPs on our shortlist – ITV’s Dr Hilary Jones and Morning Live doc Ranj Singh. Which is your favourite?

Meanwhile, a handful of This Morning lovelies are up for the gong. Pick from chef Clodagh McKenna, known for her infectious positive energy as well as her delicious dishes, or the gorgeous Lisa Snowdon – the show’s dedicated follower of fashion. This Morning consumer expert Alice Beer also makes the shortlist.

Elsewhere, you can also vote for Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, often hailed as a national hero. Or opt for the lovely Lisa Armstrong. Lisa is the head of make-up at Strictly Come Dancing and responsible for all the gorgeous looks we swoon over week after week.

Will Charlie’s green fingers get your vote? (Credit: ED!)

How to vote

All you have to do to vote for your Best TV Expert in the Entertainment Daily Awards is click here to have your say. It’s one click and it’ll take you less than 10 seconds.

The full survey takes two minutes to reply to – and you can find it here.

