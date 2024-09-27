Educating Yorkshire fans ‘sobbing’ as series favourite Musharaf Asghar shares touching birthday message and looks completely different 12 years on

Educating Yorkshire star Musharaf Asghar moved viewers back in 2013 as he shared his journey to overcome his stammer.

The series favourite, nicknamed Mushy, left viewers amazed as he bravely addressed his school in assembly after being supported by his teacher, Matthew Burton.

Since then, Musharaf has gone on to achieve something amazing…

Educating Yorkshire followed Musharaf as he overcame his stammer (Credit: Channel 4 / Youtube)

Educating Yorkshire star shares touching message

The former Channel 4 star took to social media today (September 27) to share he had hit a huge milestone.

He penned on social media: “Today I turned 28 YEARS OLD. Which means 12 YEARS AGO I was on Educating Yorkshire. Over the years, teachers have helped me to push forward in all things I doubted myself I could achieve. Teachers gave me more than an education – they gave me a future. I will forever be grateful.” [sic]

Musharaf has gone on to become a public speaker, an award-winning journalist and achieved a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

His social media page rakes in a ton of reaction from past viewers, who are extremely impressed with just how far Musharaf has come.

One penned under his recent post: “I saw some clips on TikTok yesterday and I was crying all over again. Happy birthday and I’m delighted to hear you’re doing well and achieving things.”

Educating Yorkshire fans react

Another said: “Congratulations dude! Your story is definitely one to be shared!”

“Happy Birthday Mush. I hope that life is good for you. I’ll always remember watching your speech to your peers and teachers…so inspirational and very moving,” penned a third.

Musharaf Asghar has gone on to create an amazing career for himself (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Others point out just how much Mushy has changed. One recently exclaimed: “Bloody hell! He looks amazing. Go Mushy!!!”

Another commented: “You got so big!! I remember watching you and crying like a Mom for you..I’m so proud of you and you don’t even belong to me!”

