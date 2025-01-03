Deal or No Deal contestant Dori blasted over decision to turn down £59k

During today’s (January 3) episode of Deal or No Deal, contestant Dori was blasted for her “greedy” decision to turn down £59k.

The episode, which originally aired on December 3, saw the Kentucky-born contestant, who moved to Liverpool to pursue a degree, be the first contestant to take on The Banker. While viewers may have been rooting for her in the beginning, that soon changed when her choices divided people’s opinions.

Dori declined The Banker’s offer of £59k (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal contestant Dori turns down £59k offer from Banker

After initially finding a lot of luck in the game, Dori was left with two boxes containing £5,000 and £100,000. As a result, The Banker offered her a very generous offer of £59,000.

However, determined to win the remaining £100,000 prize, Dori declined his offer. As the studio audience gasped in utter shock, Dori responded: “Only here once. Only here once. Can I just explain why I did that?”

After host Stephen Mulhern asked her to explain, Dori stated: “I know how much my citizenship costs, and I weighed the risks.” She added: “So why would you not take the chance when you’re only here one time?”

Unfortunately for Dori, she went home with the £5k prize instead of the £100k.

While she may have been gutted with the result, viewers weren’t afraid to slam her for her bold choice.

Dori won £5k in the end (Credit: ITV)

‘Pure greed’

“She obviously doesn’t need the money,” one user wrote on X.

“AS IF….. you say No Deal to £59K!! Once Dori said no deal I knew she was greedy,” another person shared.

“#DealOrNoDeal 59 grand gets offered….No Deal ends up with 5 grand, as she missed out on the 100 grand….what a [bleep]. That [bleeping] 59 grand would have been sitting safely in my bank account let me tell ya,” a third remarked.

“I would have folded and said DEAL immediately that offer…” a fourth viewer insisted.

“Pure greed. Anyone who can sniff at £60,000 because ‘you’re only here once’ clearly doesn’t need the money at all,” a fifth person shared.

“Greed got better of her,” a sixth user wrote.

