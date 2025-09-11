TV presenter, Dermot O’Leary, has been criticised for his behaviour towards legendary journalist, Sir Trevor McDonald, at last night’s NTAs.

The British telly awards-do took place yesterday (September 10), broadcast live from London’s O2 arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot O’Leary (@dermotoleary)

The event was hosted by Joel Dommett, with various famous faces also taking to the stage to announce the winners of the different categories.

Dermot O’Leary hit by NTAs backlash

Dermot and Sir Trevor McDonald were tasked with handing out the trophy for the Returning Drama award.

After reading out the list of nominees, which included Call the Midwife, Gangs Of London, Heartstopper, Slow Horses and Vera, 86-year-old Sir Trevor seemed to stumble as he prepared to announce the winner.

At this, Dermot appeared frustrated, pulling faces at the crowd and then gesturing for him to hurry up.

Dermot O’Leary has been called out for his behaviour towards Sir Trevor McDonald at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers took to social media to call Dermot out on his behaviour.

‘Dermot is rude!’

One person tweeted: “Why is Dermot being a [bleep]head towards SIR Trev? #ntas”

Somebody else agreed: “Dermot kinda showed his true colours there looking [bleep]ed at Trevor McDonald for not opening an envelope.”

A third person said: “Dermot is rude wtf was that?”

Another viewer also shared their concern, tweeting: “Is Trevor McDonald okay? Dermot’s face”

“Bless Trevor McDonald – he seemed a little bit lost when he had to reveal the winner.” Someone else sympathised.

In the end, it was Call the Midwife that took the crown, earning its third National Television Award to date.

This Morning victorious at NTAs

Later on in the evening, Dermot celebrated with his This Morning colleagues, as they happily reclaimed the NTAs Daytime award.

The ITV programme had won the award for 13 years in a row until 2023, when, embroiled by scandal, its run was broken by The Repair Shop.

Read More: Dermot O’Leary on heartbreaking moment family member died in wife’s arms: ‘Holding onto his mama’

What did you think of Dermot O’Leary at the NTAs last night? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!