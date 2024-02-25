Dec Donnelly’s clapback at hair transplant claims after ‘taking steps to tackle it’

Dec Donnelly of Ant and Dec fame had a snappy comeback when questions were asked about his hair.

During last year’s I’m A Celebrity run, some viewers reportedly pondered whether Dec’s barnet had undergone a transformation.

“Dec has had something done to his hair. Is it just a longer fringe? He keeps touching it too #ImACeleb,” one fan watching at home wondered on Twitter.

Other social media users went even further. Someone else asked: “Has Dec had a hair transplant? #ImACeleb.”

And another put forward: “Am I the first to mention Dec’s hair transplant?”

It wasn’t the first time there has speculation about Dec’s mop.

Back in 2019, there were claims during that year’s I’m A Celeb that his locks were darker than the previous year’s series.

In 2018, some viewers felt his hair contained traces of silver. But there was subsequently suggestions in 2019 that his follicles had become browner.

Furthermore, going back several more years, Dec shrugged off unsubstantiated rumours about a hair transplant.

Dec hair denial: ‘Declan has certainly not had a transplant’

According to reports, a spokesperson for Dec told The Sun in 2012: “Declan has certainly not had a transplant.

He knows his hairline is receding and has taken some steps to tackle it.

“He knows his hairline is receding and has taken some steps to tackle it. There are all sorts of remedies out there you can get, including tablets and shampoos.

“He’s not exactly kept it a secret. He was even joking about it at the NTAs as people he hadn’t seen for a while had noticed the change.”

Literally no grey area for debate, then!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is repeated on ITV2, Sunday February 25, at 12.45pm.

