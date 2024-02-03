Inside Declan Donnelly’s £7m family home: Swimming pool, cinema room, Newcastle FC-themed gym and foiled burglary

Swimming pool, cinema room AND a home gym?! Declan Donnelly really is living it up at his London home.

The TV star has a career that spans *decades*, and along with best mate Ant McPartlin, the pair have become one of the most successful British presenting duos ever.

But when Dec‘s not flying out to Aus to film I’m A Celeb or hosting his Saturday night prime-time shows, he can be found in his lush mansion that he shares with his missus Ali Astall and their two children, Isla and Jack.

So how many bedrooms are there? How big is his garden? And when did burglars attempt to rob his home? Keep scrolling to find out…

Dec lives at his home with wife Ali (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much Declan Donnelly pay for his home?

Declan bought the crib, located in West London’s Chiswick, back in 2006 – where he forked out a reported £1.9 million for it. Not bad considering it’s said to have increased in value to be worth a tasty £7 million now!

Dec previously had best mate Ant has his neighbour – but he’s since moved out following his divorce from Lisa Armstrong. He has now relocated to Wimbledon Village with new wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Football-themed gym at home of Declan Donnelly

Dec’s gaff includes a whopping seven bedrooms as well as a swimming pool and cinema room. But that’s not all – there’s also a home gym where he paid homage to his beloved Newcastle

Dec gave fans a peek at his impressive fitness centre back in a 2020 video. The TV star could be seen standing in his gym after a workout.

The gigantic space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec’s beloved Newcastle United football team. There’s framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls as well as a selection of fitness equipment.

Living room

As for his living room, he and Ali opted for a smart and sleek style, including a sophisticated neutral colour palette. He has cream walls and sofas decorated with navy cushions.

There’s also rectangular mirror that is hanging above the sofa, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

Continuing the neutral tone, there’s another room that boasts a stunning console table with a vase of flowers on top. There’s also a bottle of the rather spenny Jo Malone fragrance on display and a framed photo.

Garden

Back in 2020, the Geordie lads shared hilarious clips on Instagram to keep the mood positive. And in one of them, the pair showed off their impressive garden.

Dec’s outside space is ultra-modern with a manicured grass area backing onto neatly shaped bush. He decorated the area with a wicked chair and comfy cushion.

Declan and his family were targeted by thieves (Credit: Youtube)

Foiled burglary at home of Declan Donnelly

In April 2021, it was reported that Declan and his family were targeted by a group of “professional thieves“, who attempted to break into their home. Dec, his wife Ali and their daughter Isla were asleep upstairs when the criminals tried to enter.

Police arrived at 1am following a 999 call. The Met Police said: “Police were called at approximately 00:40hrs to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.

“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival. There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.”

Watch Dec on Limitless Win Saturday (February 3) at 8pm on ITV1.

