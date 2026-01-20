Death in Paradise S15 is coming soon and Don Gilet’s real-life girlfriend is joining the cast

Death in Paradise’s new episodes are just around the corner, and the BBC has now officially confirmed when the sunny crime drama returns – along with a seriously impressive list of guest stars for series 15.

The BBC One favourite is famous for its picture-perfect setting, sky-high murder rate and ever-changing line-up of detectives. Not to mention the famous faces who breeze through Saint Marie week after week. Just look at the recent Christmas special, which saw stars from Line of Duty and Doctor Who drop in.

And the 2026 run looks set to keep that tradition alive (although some of them will no doubt end up dead!). Here’s everything you need to know about Death in Paradise series 15, from the storyline and start date to the guest cast heading to Saint Marie.

DI Mervin Wilson and the gang will be back in series 15 with some new faces (Credit: BBC)

Is there a series 15 of Death in Paradise?

Yes, there’s a series 15 of Death in Paradise incoming. The BBC confirmed that filming on series 15 began back in April 2025. They shared a beachside clapperboard snap alongside the message: “We’re back in paradise! Filming has begun this week in Guadeloupe on the brand-new series of #DeathInParadise.”

Realistically, fans never doubted the show would return. With viewing figures as strong as ever, this is one formula the BBC clearly isn’t keen to change.

The series first aired in 2011 and, remarkably, now has its fifth lead detective.

What’s the plot?

Series 15 picks up with DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) continuing to find his feet in Saint Marie, while juggling yet another run of perplexing and often baffling murder cases.

Much of the emotional focus this time centres on Mervin’s attempts to build a relationship with his newly discovered half-brother Solomon, played by Daniel Ward. However, his hopes of easy family harmony don’t last long, as Mervin realises the pair may not have quite as much in common as he’d expected.

The official synopsis reveals: “Returning Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) confronts the impact of his recent period of absence. And, after some tough love from old friend, Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine), he’s determined to win back the trust of the island.

“Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Officer Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) help new recruit Sergeant Mattie Fletcher (Catherine Garton) settle into the fold, which might be easier said than done as shadows from her past begin to reveal themselves.”

Catherine Garton, seen here as Jane Hart in The War Between The Land And The Sea, is Saint Marie’s newest recruit (Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore)

Who will appear in the guest cast of Death in Paradise series 15?

The BBC has now revealed the full guest cast appearing across all eight episodes of series 15 – and it’s packed with familiar faces.

Happy Valley favourite Siobhan Finneran, best known for playing Catherine Cawood’s sister Clare Cartwright, is joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Fans might know that Siobhan and Din Gilet, who plays the lead detective, are dating in real life.

Also joining the fun are Spooks and Cold Feet star Hermione Norris, alongside Gavin & Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri. Miranda’s Sarah Hadland, Moonflower Murders actor Tim McMullan and Green Wing favourite Julian Rhind-Tutt will also be popping up in Saint Marie.

Former children’s TV presenter Gary Wilmott will appear in an as-yet undisclosed role, while Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge returns as Sterling Fox.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ward joins the cast as Mervin’s half-brother Solomon, and Catherine Garton takes on the role of new recruit Sergeant Mattie Fletcher.

Expect to spot all of these guest stars too:

Ghosts star Ben Willbond, aka Captain.

Malpractice’s Ace Bhatti.

Poldark’s Louis Davison.

Scarlett Alice Johnson, best known for playing Vicki in EastEnders.

Killing Eve’s Sean Delaney.

Such Brave Girls’ Lizzie Davidson.

The Outlaws’ Kojo Kamara.

The Stolen Girl’s Layo-Christina Akinlude.

Wild Cherry’s Sandra James-Young.

Curfew’s Phoebe Sparrow.

Downton Abbey’s Antonia Bernath.

Daniel Ward, seen here in This Is Going To Hurt joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Mervin’s brother Soloman (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is Death in Paradise series 15?

The new series will consist of eight hour-long episodes, plus a Christmas special.

That’s exactly the same format viewers have come to expect from the past 14 series.

When is the start date?

Death in Paradise series 15 will officially launch on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The new episodes will air on BBC One and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

