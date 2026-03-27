Death in Paradise pays tribute to valued team member after tragic death: ‘In memory of our friend’

Death in Paradise series 15 came to a close this week, and eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that BBC One shared a touching tribute to a much-loved member of the show’s team, Lionel Lepage.

As the latest run wrapped up, the hit crime drama paused to honour someone who had played an important role behind the scenes.

Just after the end credits of episode 8 (Friday, March 27, 2027), the show displayed a tribute on screen. It read: “En la mémoire de notre ami Lionel Lepage 27 January 1986 – 25 June 2025.”

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French speakers will recognise the message as meaning “in memory of our friend”. So, who was the man the show remembered at the end of Death in Paradise, and what do we know about him?

Death in Paradise paid tribute to Lionel Lepage at the end of series 15 (Credit: BBC One)

Who was Death in Paradise’s ‘friend’ Lionel Lepage?

French-speaking Lionel Lepage worked as an electrician on Death in Paradise. He lived in Baie-Mahault on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, where the BBC One series is set.

He first joined the crime drama as a runner, contributing to 10 episodes between 2015 and 2017. In this entry-level role, he handled errands, admin, catering, and logistics on set.

After gaining several years of experience, Lionel moved into the Camera and Electrical Department. He worked as an electrician on 11 episodes between 2019 and 2023, usually as part of a small team.

During his time on the show, he worked across series eight to 11. He worked alongside Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney and Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker.

In total, Lionel contributed to 21 episodes over eight years. Although he did not work with current lead Don Gilet. He returned to the Paraverse for an episode of Beyond Paradise in 2023, when Humphrey Goodman travelled back to Guadeloupe.

Outside the series, Lionel also worked as a production assistant on the 2019 film Anna, which filmmakers partly shot on the island. He also worked on French detective drama Captain Marleau and the films Meurtres en Guadeloupe and Le Fantôme des Saintes.

For his final project, he worked as a gaffer/key grip on the 2024 movie Chokehold.

Lionel Lapage worked as an electrician on Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise tribute: What happened to Lionel?

Lionel Lepage sadly died on June 25, 2025, at the age of 39, just months before his 40th birthday. The BBC has not publicly revealed further details about his death.

Speaking previously about filming in Guadeloupe, Ardal O’Hanlon highlighted the importance of local crew members to the show’s success.

He said: “The people in the country are fantastic, and they employ a lot of Guadeloupeans, local people.”

Many of Lionel’s fellow electricians – including Fabrice Gazzera, Jean-Claude Berthely, Steeve Lampla, and Jacky Sonder – still work on the series today.

‘Lionel Lepage tragically passed away’

Following his death, organisers set up a fundraising page in Lionel’s memory, allowing people to share messages of support with his family.

A message on the page read: “Lionel Lepage tragically passed away on Wednesday, June 25th. We have created this donation page for those who wish to offer their condolences and support to his family.”

At the time of writing, donors had raised €2200 (around £1903). Death in Paradise co-stars Ginny Holder and Shantol Jackson were among those who contributed.

Lionel’s family held his funeral in July 2025 at the chapel of the Biras Funeral Home, followed by his cremation at the Georges Biras Crematorium in Blanchet, Morne-à-l’Eau.

He leaves behind his partner Joanne Kodaday, his parents Nicole and Patrick Lepage, his brother Brice, his sister Maéva Ledreck, and his young daughter Inaya.

The tribute at the end of Death in Paradise serves as a poignant reminder of the many people behind the scenes who help bring the much-loved series to life.

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Death in Paradise series 1 to 15 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.