Davina McCall sparks ‘fix’ claims as she makes surprise BGT appearance

Viewers watching BGT last night (May 18) insisted the show was “fixed” after TV star Davina McCall made an unexpected appearance.

The ITV talent show returned for another live show on Sunday night. Eight more acts took to the stage in the hope of making it to this year’s final.

From “creepy” dance troupe Idolls to 14-year-old singer Maya Giotea, many performances on the night left an impression. However, it was magician TK Magic that left viewers divided.

Amanda was asked to call friend Davina (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall makes surprise BGT appearance

During his act, TK Magic asked panelist Amanda Holden to pick a number between one and six. After choosing six, TK Magic showed Amanda a list of people he thought she would have in her phone book. Fellow ITV star Davina’s name was next to number six.

The magician then asked Amanda to FaceTime Davina on her phone, claiming he knew she would pick up.

Davina, in fact, did pick up the video call, which surprised the studio audience. “There she is!” Amanda said when she accepted, adding: “Hello gorgeous girl!”

Former Big Brother host Davina, who is known for her glam looks, appeared done up and ready for the call, even though it was presented as spontaneous.

Viewers, however, were not sold on Davina not knowing about the call and took to X to express their thoughts.

Davina answered the phone during the live show (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers ‘suspicious’ over Davina appearance

“Lucky Davina was all glamed up on a Sunday night,” one user wrote, attaching a GIF that said “suspicious.”

“So basically….the producers told Davina Amanda would call her and she had to say ‘6 of diamonds’ and TK gave the audience small cards to make up a large 6 of diamonds card in preparation for that moment. That’s it. That’s the ‘talent’. Give me strength,” another person shared.

“Davina sat with a full face of make up and hair done as well as being dressed up and chilling in a chair almost waiting for that call on a Sunday night is a bit suspicious,” a third remarked.

“TK Magic was taking a big risk on whether Davina was going to be available. Unless he had insider knowledge of knowing that she would be, or if it was a set-up,” a fourth said.

“He could’ve contacted Davina’s agent to make sure she was available,” a fifth viewer insisted.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

