David Tennant receives glowing verdict as he makes BAFTAs debut amid viewers’ pleas for him to return

David Tennant was a hit with viewers as he made his BAFTAs hosting debut – but will he return to do it again next year in 2025?

Doctor Who star David, 52, took over the presenting reins for Sunday (February 19) evening’s show on BBC One from last year’s co-hosts Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond. The two stars fronting the 2023 ceremony divided viewers, with some of those watching at home claiming at the time to have been left “cringing”.

However, Scottish actor David won over plenty of those watching the film awards for his performance as emcee. And legions of his fans made it clear on social media they’d love to see him back in the role again in the future.

BAFTAs viewers gave David Tennant the thumbs up as presenter (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted to David Tennant hosting the BAFTA show 2024

David was deemed a triumph with viewers praising him on social media from the very opening moments of the show, having kicked the celebrations off with a star-studded skit about dog-sitting for Michael Sheen.

Dame Judi Dench and Stanley Tucci also had cameos in the routine concerning Bark Ruffalo, who also made an appearance on stage.

“David Tennant steals the show at BAFTAs with his dog David and Michael Sheen lmao,” gushed just one Twitter user among many, many more positive commenters.

Similarly, another fan echoed that remark: “No way has David Tennant come to the BAFTAs with his dog. David and Michael Sheen already stole the show with this adorable dog.”

But the approval for David kept flowing on social media throughout the broadcast.

Could David Tennant return for the 2025 show? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Can David Tennant host every year?’

“Are we all in agreement that David Tennant killed the hosting gig for the BAFTAs?” posted another admirer online.

Meanwhile, someone else asked: “Yeah, can David Tennant host the EE BAFTAs every year?”

Yeah, can David Tennant host the #EEBAFTAs every year? pic.twitter.com/fQ1Nzv5SBp — Kelechi Ehenulo (@kehenulo) February 18, 2024

Another impressed observer went even further, suggesting: “Can David Tennant host everything? Preferably in a kilt. With Michael Sheen? Thanks.”

David Tennant can present all the award ceremonies.

And yet another happy viewer agreed as they enthused: “It was better than all the awards ceremonies this year because the host, David Tennant, was great. David can present all the award ceremonies. None of us will say no to this.”

Another begged: “David Tennant was the perfect host for #BAFTAs. We need him back next year!”

Someone else added: “Honestly, David Tennant was an outstanding host for tonight’s #BAFTAs. I hope he returns next year!”

Read more: BAFTAs host David Tennant on wife’s cancer scare as she ‘planned her own funeral’: “Both of us were just numb”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.