Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has revealed why she believes she is unable to take part in Strictly.

The actress, who famously played the original Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap opera, is no stranger to a reality show. In 2003, she signed up for I’m A Celebrity, while in 2016, she competed on Celebrity Big Brother.

Danniella Westbrook says Strictly is her ‘dream’

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Danniella admitted she would “love to do Strictly“, stating: “It’s my dream.”

However, she opened up about why she can never take part in the popular BBC One dance show.

“I don’t think they’d let me do it because I’ve done Dancing on Ice already. I’m not sure why, though. They are hugely different – two very different shows,” Danniella continued.

After previously being in a relationship with bare-knuckle fighter boyfriend Charlie Symonds, Danniella confirmed she is now single. Therefore, she is keen to take part in Celebs Go Dating.

“I need to find true love. I thought I found it, but I was wrong,” she said.

”I’d love to meet someone who’s not a clout chaser’

When asked what type of guy she is looking for, Danniella, who recently had surgery to ‘rebuild’ her face, insisted she wants to find “someone with a job”.

“Honestly, a good mate of mine, Danny – he’s been in the industry for years doing hair. He’s worked with some huge celebrities, like Cara Delevingne and loads of others. If you could find someone like my mate Dan, that would be perfect,” she said.

“He understands how tough this industry can be and has a solid work ethic. He’s clean and sober, so he’d get where I’m coming from with my own lifestyle.

“I’d love to meet someone who’s not a clout chaser, someone genuine who isn’t obsessed with social media or has a massive ego. Just someone real, with a bit of drive. Someone who doesn’t want to suddenly be an actor or go on Big Brother once you’ve lived with them, you know, suddenly they want to give up everything they’re doing and become famous.”

Now 51, Danniella said she is “trying to find that spark and energy again” after previously thinking she had found it.

