Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas warned he could face ‘struggle’ ahead of double elimination tonight

Dancing On Ice returns tonight for another action-packed episode – but one contestant has faced a warning about his time on the show.

Ryan Thomas and his pro partner Amani Fancy will take to the ice again this evening in a bid to impress the judges for Musicals Week. Tonight’s episode will see a double elimination and according to reports, there’s another twist in store.

Last weekend, hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern announced that there would be a double eviction.

Ryan has been warned he could face ‘struggles’ on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

However, according to the MailOnline, the couple who receive the lowest score will immediately leave the competition meaning they won’t have a chance at a skate-off.

Meanwhile, the next two bottom couples will then face the dreaded skate-off. The judges will choose one to save meaning the other will be eliminated.

Ahead of this twist, a body language expert weighed in on all the couples. Darren Stanton predicted that Lou Sanders could face elimination this weekend.

But it seems he also had a warning for former Coronation Street actor Ryan.

Stephen and Holly announced there would be a double elimination tonight (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas warned over time on Dancing On Ice

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, Darren said: “Ryan is starting to be very open and honest when he’s performing with Amani. He’s opening up and trusting her a lot more – and we’re bound to see their connection continue to develop.

They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique.

“I can see them lasting in the competition for a while longer. They’ve shown enthusiasm and they communicate very well as a couple.”

However, he warned: “They could struggle when the judges become a lot more critical of technique, but for now, Ryan and Amani are strong and steady. They’re doing all the right things and are in the right direction to develop further.”

Could Lou and Brendyn leave this weekend? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Lou, Darren explained: “Lou has lost a lot of enthusiasm towards competing. I don’t sense that she’s working towards a specific goal. It seems very one-sided between her and Brendyn.

“A lot of the time, they appear distanced and just don’t look connected on a good level. There doesn’t seem to be a strong rapport between them.”

He added: “I do believe her performance was the weakest, and she could be leaving this week.”

Dancing On Ice continues tonight from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

