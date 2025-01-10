Fears for Dancing On Ice’s Sir Steve Redgrave ahead of launch show: ‘He’s going to struggle’

A former Dancing On Ice star has shared their concern over 2025 star Sir Steve Redgrave.

The former Olympian, 62, is one of many famous faces taking part in the 17th series of the ITV show. Premiering on Sunday (January 12), Steve will be joined by the likes of Sam Aston, Michaela Strachan and Charlie Brooks as they all show off their best moves on the ice.

However, just days before the launch show, former star James Jordan has predicted Steve will “struggle” on the show.

Sir Steve Redgrave will compete on the show alongside Vicky Ogden (Credit: ITV)

Steve Redgrave on Dancing on Ice 2025

On Dancing on Ice, Steve Redgrave is partnered with Vicky Ogden – who appears in the show for her fifth series.

Discussing his stint on the show, five-times gold medalist Steve said on This Morning in September: “It’s like going back to being an athlete again, I’ve been competing most of my life.”

But for former star James Jordan – who won the 2019 series – he has now shared his fears over Steve taking part in the show.

The Olympian might ‘struggle’ according to a former star (Credit: ITV)

Steve Redgrave might ‘struggle’ says former star

“It’s hard to predict who is going to win Dancing on Ice this year,” he told ED!, on behalf of SkyVegas.

James then shared how height and age can play into whoever ends up being crowned the champ. He explained: “If you’ve got someone tall, it’s much harder to control your body, especially if you’re on ice.

Age is also a factor.

And it seems that for Steve, he could be in trouble according to James.

The dancer said: “So for example Sir Steve Redgrave is 62 and he’s tall, so I think he’s going to struggle unless he has ice skated before. You only notice those things in the first week.”

Steve Redgrave’s health condition

Sir Steve has faced numerous health challenges since retiring. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes aged 35, a condition he initially thought would end his athletic career.

“My first thoughts were that my career was over. I didn’t think you could be a top athlete with that condition. But my consultant said: ‘Why not?'” he mused.

He also told The Mirror last year: “There is a mortality side to diabetes and the complications are pretty severe. If you look after yourself and monitor and control your blood sugar levels, there’s no reason why you can’t have a long and healthy life. But it is a pain, day in and day out, to make sure that your blood sugar levels are under control. And that does get hard to deal with at times.

“I am starting to notice less feeling in my feet which is another one of the problems, especially being very tall. You’ve got all these complications that don’t hit you here and now. But will creep up on you sooner or later.”

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday (January 12) t 6.30pm on ITV1.

