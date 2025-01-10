Dancing On Ice star predicts on-set romance for Vanessa Bauer a month after she goes public with footballer boyfriend

Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer could be set for a romance on set, according to a former star.

The hit ITV programme makes its return to telly screens on Sunday (January 12) for its 17th series. Famous faces including Sam Aston, Michaela Strachan and Charlie Brooks will be taking to the the ice to show off their best moves.

However, according to James Jordan, he reckons sparks are about to fly between pro Vanessa Bauer and her celeb partner.

Dancing On Ice 2025 romance predicted

For this year’s Dancing On Ice series, pro Vanessa Bauer is partnered with reality star Chris Taylor.

But for 2019 star James Jordan, he’s predicting a show romance between the pair.

“Vanessa in my opinion, is probably the best pro,” he told ED! on behalf of SkyVegas.

He added: “Chris is young and he’s good looking. They’re going to be a good couple and could perhaps have a romance.”

Meanwhile, when Vanessa’s celeb Dancing on Ice partner was announced last year, fans were also quick to predict a “showmance”.

Dancing on Ice star Vanessa and boyfriend

James Jordan’s shock prediction comes weeks after Vanessa revealed her romance with new beau James Rowe.

Vanessa is dating former professional footballer James, 33, according to reports. She posted pictures from their trip to Lapland in December.

Vanessa’s images were accompanied by a rather emotional note as she wished everyone a happy holiday after losing her beloved dad in 2021. Meanwhile, the images depicted some of the most adorable moments with her new beau while holidaying in Finland.

Vanessa’s new beau

James is a football coach and FIFA-licensed football agent. Before retiring from football, he played for Reading FC, Cheltenham Town and Aldershot Town.

Vanessa also reportedly dated her former dancing partner Joey Essex, whom she met on Dancing On Ice in 2023. However, they apparently broke up just weeks after the show ended.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday (January 12) on ITV1.

