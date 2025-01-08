Dancing on Ice star Josh Jones’ rise to comedy stardom, sexuality and being ‘mocked’ for how he sounded ‘gay’

As Dancing On Ice returns to our screens, comedian Josh Jones was announced as the sixth celebrity on the lineup.

“I’ve not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn’t very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren’t together now,” he told Gaydio. “My dancing isn’t great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun.”

As Josh’s career in comedy continues to blossom, we find out more about his rise to stardom and what else he’s been up to.

Who is Josh Jones?

Josh Jones is a British comedian. Born on December 9, 1992, he is currently 32 years old.

Where is Josh Jones from?

Josh Jones was born in Failsworth, Greater Manchester. He attended Salford University.

What does Josh Jones do for a living?

Josh Jones is a full-time comedian. He was introduced to comedy when he was a student at Salford University after embarking on a BTech drama course at Oldham College.

“A load of my mates were doing stand up and I was the last to do it. No one has ever taken me seriously,” he told Manchester Evening News in 2023.

In an Interview with Beyond The Joke, Josh stated that he initially “never wanted to be a comedian.”

Instead, he “wanted to be a serious actor” as he “thought stand-up was a waste of time.”

He said: “I didn’t understand why people enjoyed it. I didn’t want to listen to one person talking. Now, I’ve completely changed my mind! I think maybe it helped that I wasn’t interested – because I didn’t know any comedians I wasn’t trying to be like anyone.”

Josh recalls his early gigs as “really nerve-wracking” and him feeling “dead nervous.”

“I did a gig for farmers in Yorkshire and as soon as I walked on, this old bloke said ‘not for me’ and picked up his chair and turned around. All I’d said was ‘hello,” he continued.

“I started in working men’s clubs and rugby clubs and stuff, it was a load of old blokes and it used to be dead funny because they were like, ‘I don’t really like gay guys, but you made me laugh.'”

Josh Jones big career break with BBC and 8 out of 10 Cats

Josh has been making a name for himself since 2019, the year he became a finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award. In 2020, he made his television stand-up debut on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and later appeared on 8 out of 10 Cats.

As his career has continued to grow, Josh has also made television appearances on CelebAbility, Rob Beckett’s Undeniable, Late Night Mash, and Dating No Filter.

In 2022, he embarked on his first-ever nationwide UK tour titled Waste Of Space. A year later, Josh hit the road with an even bigger tour named Godsmacked.

His latest show, Put A Sock In It, debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this summer.

In addition to a busy performing career, Josh currently hosts the BBC Three cooking competition show, Fast Food Face-Off.

Josh Jones sexuality

Josh Jones is openly gay and came out about his sexuality when he was 19.

His homosexuality is a huge part of his comedy stand-up and is commonly referenced within his jokes.

From a young age, Josh was mocked for the way he talked. However, he has since turned it into a superpower.

“Not even the fact that I’m gay, but the fact that I sound so gay, I’ve had this all my life,” he recalled. “People have been taking the [bleep] out of me for the way I speak literally for all my life. If I do TV you get people being like ‘Oh he’s putting that voice on’, but I’m not. This is just the way I speak.”

He continued: “It makes you quite happy with yourself because you know some people are just going to be mean, and I just write them off as stupid and carry on about my day.”

Is Josh Jones in a relationship?

According to a couple of interviews, Josh Jones is in a relationship.

During a chat with Beyond The Joke, he revealed his boyfriend is seven years older than him while discussing his fanbase.

“I feel like I connect more to people ten years older than me than ten years younger. My boyfriend is seven years older and it doesn’t seem that much, but I would never go near a 23-year-old. It would do my head in,” he admitted.

“I get a mix of young people, gay blokes, and women in their sixties,” he continued as he described the audiences who attend his shows.

Josh Jones on Dancing On Ice

Josh Jones was announced as one of the 11 celebrities who signed up for the upcoming series 17 of Dancing On Ice.

Joining him on the ice include former footballer Anton Ferdinand, EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, and soap actor Chelsee Healy.

The Traitors contestant Molly Pearce, TV personality Ferne McCann, and Olympic rower Steve Redgrave are also on the bill.

Following the announcement on Instagram, Fearne expressed how pleased she was to see the comedian on the lineup.

“Can’t wait to meet you @joshyjones92 gonna be a great series,” she wrote.

Josh replied: “it’s gonna be fun :)”.

Josh Jones’ net worth

As of October 2024, Josh Jones’ net worth remains unknown.

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV1 in January.

