Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers on his uncle’s tragic death and how it inspired him to come out as gay

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers previously opened up about his sexuality, revealing his uncle’s death inspired him to come out.

The pro skater was a staple on the ITV1 show from 2006 to 2023. Over the years, he was partnered with the likes of Patsy Palmer and Denise Welch.

More than 20 years ago, Matt – who is on Pointless Celebrities today (February 1) – faced a family heartbreak when his beloved uncle passed away. And his death ended up being the reason Matt came out.

The former Dancing On Ice star opened up about a family loss (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice Matt Evers on uncle’s death

In a previous interview, Dancing On Ice star Matt – who came out as gay in 2018 – opened up about his sexuality.

Talking to Attitude magazine, he shared that his openly gay uncle sadly died of an AIDS-related illness more than 20 years ago.

“I didn’t know I was gay at the time, but when he was dying it hit me really hard that he didn’t know the love of his mum, my grandmothers. They were strict Catholics at the tip of the Bible Belt,” Matt revealed.

The skater was inspired by his uncle’s death (Credit; ITV)

‘It’s scary, the difference between generations’

Matt went on to share how his uncle’s death inspired him to live unapologetically moving forward.

He continued: “I wasn’t aware of why his passing happened and the thought of him never being accepted by his own family hurt me so much until I realised I was gay.

“It’s scary, the difference between generations I live my life by example. And I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn’t something bad.”

Why did Matt leave Dancing On Ice?

In 2023, Matt announced he wasn’t returning to Dancing on Ice.

Matt won the telly competition in 2008 when he was paired up with Suzanne Shaw. Other DOI skating partners have included Faye Brookes and Jorgie Porter. Also, Pamela Anderson, Gemma Collins, and Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins.

US star Matt said in a statement: “I have some news to share. I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing On Ice this series.

“After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now. I have loved every minute of it (honestly!)” he then added.

Watch Matt on Pointless Celebrities at on Saturday (February 1) at 8:35pm on BBC One.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers shares heartbreaking family death: ‘I will never see her again’