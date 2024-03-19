Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers shares heartbreaking family death: ‘I will never see her again’

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers has opened up on Instagram about a heartbreaking family loss.

Matt, 48, paid a lengthy tribute to his “mumma”, who the skating champ hailed as “a woman who accepted me as her own and never stopped loving me as if I was hers”.

“I was blessed with two mothers in this life and now both of them are gone,” Matt sadly reflected in the caption of a post that contained a carousel of images.

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers has suffered a sad family loss (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers shares family death

Matt, who was Dancing On Ice‘s longest serving pro star before his departure from the ITV series last year, pondered the nature of grief in his touching message as he awaited a plane journey.

“As I sit here at Heathrow, this is not the flight that I ever wanted to take,” he explained.

Matt continued: “This past week we lost my mother. No… not my birth mother but a woman who accepted me as her own at the age of 5 and never stopped loving me as if I was hers. I was blessed with two mothers in this life and now both of them are gone.”

We need to talk about grief more… well at least I do.

“We need to talk about grief more… well at least I do,” Matt continued as he considered how he will “never see her again”.

“She will never annoy the [blank] out of me. She will never be the first to comment on my posts nor will she be there to give me a hug when I walk through their front door and say I love you,” he wrote.

Ice skater Matt shares his grief in a Story post, too (Credit: Instagram)

Matt Evers on Instagram

Matt also noted how he has recently had his birthday as he wondered about ‘how to grieve’.

“Should I be feeling guilty being out having fun with my friends?” he asked.

“I didn’t want to cancel plans. I really struggled with this. However I told myself that if your last breath is just one inhale away. Then I needed to go out and enjoy my time with my friends and I know that Mom would have wanted that for me.”

Matt went on: “To those of you who are supporting someone grieving or if you are that person to someone in the future. Just be there. You may not know what to say or do and the only advice I can give is just sit, stand or lie next to them even if in silence. My tribe were exactly who I needed them to be this week. I love them more now than ever just because they were there.”

Matt then concluded his “lesson”: “Go live your [blank]ing life and love your people hard. Do what makes you happy because this could be the last post you ever read. PS. I love you Mumma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Evers \’mæt-‘i-vɛrs\ . (@themattevers)

Fans were desperately sad to be informed about Matt’s upset. They offered him condolences.

“Sending all my love to you! Losing your mum is so hard, I know,” one commenter empathised.

“So sorry to hear this Matt. Thinking of you,” wrote another.

And a third suggested: “Be kind to yourself and take time to cry and laugh as they both are so important.”

