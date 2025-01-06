All the Dancing On Ice stars we’ve loved and lost – from The Vivienne to pro skater Sean Rice and Keith Chegwin

ITV skating show Dancing on Ice has seen many famous contestants wow the judges over the years.

However, sadly, there are a handful of stars who’ve taken part in the show that are no longer with us.

Here, in the wake of former star The Vivienne’s death, we pay tribute to all the Dancing On Ice cast and crew who’ve sadly died over the years.

The Vivienne died at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne dead

In January 2025, it was confirmed that drag queen The Vivienne had sadly died.

The TV star – real name James Lee Williams – was aged 32.

Police shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

The Vivienne appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2023. Partnered with Colin Grafton, the pair finished in third place.

Tributes poured in for the beloved star, with show judge Oti Mabuse writing on social media: “I absolutely loved the viv.” Alongside a snap, she continued: “A beautiful human being, funny, kind, a trailblazer, creative and so warm.

“You were such an asset on Dancing On Ice, one of the greatest on Drag Race and just a phenomenal entertainer on screen and theatre,” the dancer concluded.

Sean Rice, who skated with Chemmy Allcott, died in January 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Skater Sean Rice’s death

Former DOI professional skater Sean Rice died in January at the age of just 49 in 2022.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but his friend Gerry Byrne said he “died peacefully, among family.”

The official DOI Twitter account posted about his untimely death. The tweet read: “We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Sean was on the show for two years. He skated with former newsreader Angela Rippon in 2011 and then a year later with Alpine ski racer Chemmy Alcott.

Chemmy posted a social media tribute in the wake of his death.

She said: “Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away. The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands.”

A week after the passing of her husband, Sean’s wife Jodeyne Higgins broke her silence.

Boyzone star Stephen Gately – here with Ronan Keating – died in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing On Ice deaths: Stephen Gately

Boyzone star Stephen Gately sadly died in 2009.

He died in his husband Andrew Cowles’ arms after suffering from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

The singer was so excited to join the 2007 series of ITV skating show Dancing on Ice.

However, he ended up placing eighth alongside his professional partner Kristina Lenko.

Westlife star Brian McFadden paid a touching tribute to Stephen before giving it a go on the ice in 2019.

He said: “I remember watching my old pal Stephen Gately on the show and when I look at Stephen doing it, I just saw how happy he was doing it and how much he loved it.

“If I could have as good a time as Stephen did doing it then I would be very happy.”

Keith Chegwin took part in Dancing On Ice twice after suffering a horrible accident in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Keith Chegwin

TV presenter Keith Chegwin died in 2017 due to a “long-term” illness.

His family said: “He had endured a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.”

Keith is one of the few celebrities to have taken part in Dancing On Ice ITV twice.

In 2012, Keith gave the show one of it’s nastiest ever falls.

During the first day of training, Keith took a tumble and broke his shoulder in three places and cracked three ribs.

The comedian was forced to pull out but he later rejoined the show in 2013 with his professional partner Olga Sharutenko.

However, he was unfortunately the seventh contestant to be booted off the show.

Tony Gubba was the show’s original commentator (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Original Dancing on Ice ITV commentator Tony Gubba

Tony Gubba was the original commentator of Dancing on Ice ITV who sadly passed away in 2013.

He commentated on eight series of DOI from 2006 to 2013, winning fans over with his tongue-in-cheek quips’

“He skates like Benny Hill chasing a chorus girl,” he remarked about Kyran Bracken.

Tony said of nightlife-loving former Manchester United footballer Lee Sharpe: “He’s not normally this active before midnight!”

Tony was just 69 at the time of his death from leukaemia.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday (January 12) on ITV1.

