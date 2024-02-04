Dancing On Ice star Claire Sweeney ‘dislocates her shoulder’ in training leaving routine needing last-minute changes

Dancing On Ice star Claire Sweeney has reportedly suffered a devastating injury during training. It’s meant last-minute changes to her routine ahead of tonight’s performance.

Claire was determined to push herself this week after the judges wanted to see more from her on the ice. However, the fall has now meant the routine will have to be very stripped back.

The Corrie star is partnered with Colin Grafton (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney suffers an injury on Dancing on Ice

The Coronation Street actress was due to perform a burlesque routine on Dance Week tonight. As well as skating she was taking on the mammoth challenge of singing on ice at the same time. The track is Shirley Bassey’s Big Spender.

With changes being made to take into account her injuries, it’s not known whether she will she still sing.

A source told MailOnline: “Last week, the judges feedback was they wanted to see more speed and to be more daring, which Claire took on board.

“She really wanted to push herself this week, but she pushed herself a bit too much and dislocated her shoulder and hurt her ribs.

“She performed the move twice and was perfect – all of a sudden, she hit the ice. It completely blindsided her.”

They continued to say her shoulder has been “popped” back in and she’s taking painkillers.

“She’s still in a lot of pain and they’ve had to change the routine to protect her shoulder. The routine change is completely last minute, so she’s having to learn new moves and of course her confidence has been knocked by the injury.”

But they also said Claire doesn’t want to pull out and has impressed with her determination to carry on.

ED! has contacted representatives for Claire and Dancing on Ice for comment.

Claire performed better last week (Credit: ITV)

Claire’s Dancing on Ice journey

The actress has had a rocky start to the series after injuring her knees ahead of her debut performance.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Claire has been training really hard, but has managed to injure herself. She’s really gutted and is following the advice to help her back on her feet.”

Fortunately, she did manage to perform – an Ancient Rome inspired routine to Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero.

Claire went on to perform as Cruella de Vil the following week. Although there was no skate-off last week, she was the last person to find out she was safe when Hannah Spearritt was eliminated.

Last week bookies had Claire down as the favourite to quit the show first. However, during the live interview after her performance, Claire told hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern that although she knew she’d never get to dance Bolero, she was loving every minute.

Read more: Fans attack scoring after Sunday’s Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6.20pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!