Dancing On Ice 2024 star Claire Sweeney ’next to quit’, bookies predict

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Claire Sweeney only made her debut on the show last Sunday (January 21) but she’s already being tipped to leave.

The Coronation Street star is paired up with Colin Grafton on the hit ITV show – which is heading into its third weekend this week.

Claire is skating with Colin (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Claire Sweeney to quit?

Ahead of week three of Dancing On Ice, the bookies have been predicting who will be the first celeb to pull out of the series.

According to Gambling.com, Corrie star Claire is the favourite to quit the show first. They currently have her at 2/1 to walk.

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is second favourite to walk at 3/1, whilst Eddie the Eagle is third at 4/1.

At the other end of the scale is Amber Davies, who is at 16/1 to quit the show early.

“Claire Sweeney is the new 2/1 favourite to pull out of the series next,” Gambling.com betting expert James Leyfield then said.

Claire and Colin are at risk of being given the boot (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Will Claire Sweeney win?

It’s not looking good for Claire when it comes to the next elimination. Earlier this week it was announced that there won’t be a skate-off this week.

Instead, the judges’ scores will be combined with the public vote. The lowest ranking celeb will then be eliminated.

As revealed by Gambling.com, Claire is at risk of being eliminated next. She’s currently at 5/2 to be eliminated next. Only Hannah Spearritt is more of a favourite at 13/8.

Meanwhile, the favourites to skate away with the trophy have been revealed.

As revealed by the bookies, Ryan Thomas is the current favourite to win. He’s at 9/4 to emerge victorious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sweeney (@claire.sweeney)

Claire accused of being ‘overmarked’

Fans weren’t too impressed with the scoring of Claire’s performance on Sunday night.

Claire and Colin skated to the tune of Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler.

They picked up 5.5 scores from all the judges, giving them a total score of 22.0. However, some fans thought this was quite generous.

“Lou and Ricky were undermarked on #dancingonice tonight. Claire was overmarked,” one fan tweeted.

“Claire Sweeney. 5.5? How? I like Claire but she was well overmarked. Looked like she was pulled around the ice and done many lifts? No individual skating?” another then said.

“Wait… so Lou gets that score for doing independent skating and doing half jumps etc… but Claire gets a high score for being carried around! Can’t figure it out I tell ya!” a third then wrote.

Read more: ‘Fragile’ TV return; ‘special agreement’ with Stephen; BBC job blow: Inside Holly Willoughby’s fresh start after turbulent year

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.