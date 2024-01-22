Dancing On Ice viewers accuse judges of ‘overmarking’ Claire Sweeney

Dancing On Ice 2024 fans were not happy with the judges during last night’s show (Sunday, January 21).

Many accused them of “overmarking” Corrie star Claire Sweeney for her performance during her debut on the show.

Claire scored 22 for her performance (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney makes Dancing On Ice 2024 debut

Last night’s Dancing On Ice saw the six remaining celebs take to the ice for the first time.

Those skating last night included Claire Sweeney, Adele Roberts, Miles Nazaire, Ricky Norwood, Lou Sanders, and Eddie the Eagle.

Both Adele and Eddie picked up 27.5 points for their performances. Meanwhile, Lou scored just 19 for her performance to Hung Up by Madonna.

Claire, meanwhile, skated to the tune of Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero.

The judges all gave her 5.5, giving her a total score of 22.0.

Claire’s scores were slammed (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 viewers slam scoring of Claire Sweeney performance

However, some fans weren’t happy with the scoring of Claire’s performance.

“Lou and Ricky were undermarked on #dancingonice tonight. Claire was overmarked,” one fan fumed.

“Claire Sweeney. 5.5? How? I like Claire but she was well overmarked. Looked like she was pulled around the ice and done many lifts? No individual skating?” another said.

“Those scores for Lou seem harsh. Especially with how overmarked Claire and Ricky were (as much as I love them),” a third wrote.

“Wait… so Lou gets that score for doing independent skating and doing half jumps etc… but Claire gets a high score for being carried around! Can’t figure it out I tell ya!” another said.

Ricky was sent home (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton eliminated first

Last night’s edition of the show also saw the first elimination take place.

Ricky Hatton and Lou Sanders faced off in the first skate-off of the series. Unfortunately for Ricky, the judges opted to save Lou, 38, bringing his brief time on the show to an end.

“I’m gutted to be going home. I’ve tried to be a winner all my life and it’s been a while since I saw the second round,” he said.

“They all paid all that money for Ricky for him to be booted first, what a waste,” one fan tweeted.

“Right choice, he was terrible,” another said. “Ricky Hatton’s easiest pay check,” a third wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

