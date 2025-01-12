Dancing on Ice 2025 star shares fears ahead of live show – ‘I don’t want to have a Gemma Collins moment’

Love Island alum Chris Taylor will join professional dancer Vanessa Bauer for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, but he’s shared concerns about having what he calls a “Gemma Collins moment”.

In other words, an injury. See below for a reminder of what befell Gemma during her stint on the ice!

Chris Taylor is from Leicester, and entered the Love Island villa on Day 37 of the reality TV show’s fifth series.

The Love Islander is hoping to have better luck with Dancing On Ice than on dating shows (Credit: Love Island/YouTube)

Chris Taylor wants to avoid ‘Gemma Collins moment’ during Dancing On Ice stint

Season 17 of Dancing On Ice is due to commence in a number of hours (January 12). Pencil the finale in now: March 9. Who will be crowned? We’ll have to wait and see.

Chris Taylor stands as good a chance as anyone. Better, in fact. He’s top of the pack, regarding his odds of winning, according to the bookies!

But everyone gets nervous, and Chris is no exception.

“I’m nervous about dancing with razor blades on my feet and potentially getting injured. I’ve hurt my elbows skating before and was in pain for quite a while so that scares me.

He entered the Love Island villa on Day 37 of series 5 (Credit: Love Island/YouTube)

“I don’t want an injury to hinder my experience, I don’t want to have a Gemma Collins moment.”

His partner will be Vanessa Bauer.

“I’ve had very little success with the dating shows I’ve been involved with recently so I just thought you know what, let’s try something that is the polar opposite of dating to see if I can have some success with that. It appears to be more dangerous than dating but who knows, I could be good at it if I put my mind to it.”

Good luck, Chris.

Remembering Gemma Collins on Dancing On Ice

The Only Way Is Essex cast member Gemma Collins competed on series 11 of Dancing On Ice, back in 2019.

Her partner was Matt Evers, and together they were the fifth couple to leave the competition.

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman went on to win that year’s competition. As a Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, you might argue that he was at an advantage compared to his adversaries.

Chris will dance with Vanessa Bauer, who first gained acclaim for her skating at the young age of… 4! (Credit: Love Island/YouTube)

After a week full of drama, Gemma performed to Celina Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now. After starting well, she ended up falling face first into the ice.

Despite the dramatic fall, Gemma got her best score of the competition so far: 16.5 out of 40.

“I need to let my feet do the talking instead of my mouth,” she said at the time. “I ain’t giving up.”

She later confirmed in an Instagram post that she’d return the following Sunday. However, as we now know, she left the competition not long afterwards.

Dancing On Ice series 17 will begin airing on ITV on January 12. Watch it live at 6:30pm or later on ITVX.

