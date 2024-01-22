Dancing On Ice 2024: Ricky Norwood’s pro partner Annette Dytrt felt ‘shame’ after disappointing first skate, expert claims

Dancing On Ice 2024 contestant and ex-EastEnder Ricky Norwood has been handed a bit of a blow following his debut skate last night (January 21).

Ricky, who is paired with pro skater Annette Dytrt, skated to Body Groove by Wyles & Architects on Sunday night’s show. They had a strong start and were awarded a score of 20 from the judges. They also avoided a spot in the bottom two and the dreaded skate-off.

However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton felt as though Ricky – who was axed from EastEnders – was hiding his emotions as he received his critique from the Ice Panel.

And, more than that, he claims Annette felt a sense of “inauthenticity and shame” that may have come from a “miscommunication” between herself and Ricky.

Ricky and Annette scored 20 from the judges (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Ricky and Annette ‘don’t have a strong spark’

Analysing their partnership, Darren said: “Ricky and Annette don’t have a strong spark at the moment, but they have a long way to go. If they keep building on what they have, it will see them through.”

However, he added: “When he listened to the panel’s feedback, we saw Ricky put his hand in his pocket. When our hands are on show and open, this shows we’re being open and honest about how we’re feeling. But if we’re hiding them away, as Ricky did, this shows there’s been an emotional shift and feeling nervous.”

One body language expert claimed Annette’s smiles were ‘fake’ (Credit: ITV)

Annette showed ‘shame’ and ‘inauthenticity’ during judges’ feedback

Dancing On Ice pro Annette, too, appeared to react badly to the feedback. “Annette’s facial expressions showed inauthenticity and shame as she dipped her head down and displayed fake smiles,” said Darren.

He then hinted at potential problems within the partnership, saying: “It suggests a miscommunication between them and she wanted to put on a front and carry on.”

That said, Darren added: “Ricky has had a good start in the competition. He previously said he couldn’t even walk on the ice, so he did well in his first week. He’s got a very strong personality, which will give him an advantage, but ultimately it will be down to his technique and how much he improves every week.”

