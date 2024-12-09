Coleen Rooney defended after Jeremy Vine accused of ‘sexism’ over comments about her children

Coleen Rooney has been backed by fans after TV presenter Jeremy Vine was accused of making “sexist” comments about her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Last night’s finale (December 8) of I’m A Celebrity saw McFly’s Danny Jones take the crown, as Coleen Rooney placed second.

But just a few days before the end, in emotional scenes, campmates were visited by their family and friends.

Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones both got visits from their children, but it was Coleen’s visit that sparked a reaction from MPs.

Backlash for Jeremy Vine over Coleen Rooney comments (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Jeremy Vine backlash after ‘sexist comments’

Jeremy, along with others online, made comments that Coleen’s kids shouldn’t have been allowed to skip school to be there for her.

Then, following the final, Jeremy Vine gave his opinion on the show during his Channel 5 programme, The Jeremy Vine Show. But he only debated if it was right for Coleen’s sons to skip school – with no mention of Danny’s.

He started the debate saying: “Coleen has faced criticism from MP’s for reportedly taking the children down under for almost two weeks. She previously said her kids would have to bring their school work if they wanted to visit her. The shadow education minister Neil O’Brien said her bad example was the last thing schools need.”

Political commentator Suzy Stride, who was a guest on the show, got annoyed by the line of debate.

“This story annoyed me so much. What does this show? It shows that she’s a mum that loved her kids. Missed her kids. It shows she is human and wanted to see them.”

Suzy’s point was backed up by a viewer, who argued that Coleen’s mum had been doing school work with the boys, going on to call out the sexism in the argument.

She asked: “Why is nobody criticising Danny who won? His six-year-old son was out of school and in the jungle. I’m not hearing criticism for him. It’s all for Coleen.”

The viewer admitted she didn’t “see what the problem is” and thinks it’s only an issue “because it’s Coleen Rooney”.

Coleen Rooney’s kids were still doing school work while in Australia (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call out his ‘double standards’

The backlash for Jeremy continued when he appeared to defend the debate. He said that it didn’t matter only Coleen was facing criticism and that children should not be taken out of school.

He posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and many users weighed in on his “double standards”.

One wrote: “Danny Jones did the exact same thing but OF COURSE only the woman/mother is judged.”

Another defended Coleen: “She explained it was planned with school and they brought their school work out with them. And her parents were supporting it. They are only at primary schools so not much usually happens in December apart from Christmas activities. Why is nobody criticising Danny? Sexist. Double standards.”

A third penned: “And what about Danny Jones’ son? Or is it just Coleen Rooney you’re discussing? Would you ask the same questions of a man?”

Read more: Ant and Dec booed by Maura Higgins as Barry McGuigan calls for show ‘change’

Do you think there were double standards? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix