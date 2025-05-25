Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has reportedly been left “devastated” and “blindsided” by the cuts made to the show by ITV this week.

Loose Women and Lorraine will have their schedules dramatically cut down in 2026, with both airing seasonally for 30 weeks a year from January.

Loose Women will be airing less in 2026 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women and Lorraine hit by ITV cuts

Earlier this week, it was announced that there would be some major changes to ITV’s daytime schedule from January 2026 onwards.

Lorraine, which usually airs for an hour between 9am and 10am, will now only run for 30 minutes from 9.30am. Additionally, the show, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, will air seasonally, only airing for 30 weeks a year.

Good Morning Britain, meanwhile, will air for an extra 30 minutes in the mornings, broadcasting from 6am until 9.30am.

Loose Women has also taken a hit. The hit talk show, which has been running since 1999, will be airing seasonally too, for 30 weeks a year.

This will mean around 100 fewer episodes of the show per year.

This Morning, meanwhile, has been unaffected by any changes implemented by ITV and will continue to air in its usual slot as usual.

Coleen is fearing for her job (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan ‘devastated’ by Loose Women cuts

Now, it’s been reported that Coleen Nolan has been left “blindsided” by the cuts.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source said: “Coleen is particularly upset about the whole thing and feels shocked and blindsided. She’s lost her sister recently, and it’s been a very tough year, so this is even more devastating news.

“She’s worried about her work going forward as someone who has always really relied on Loose Women, it’s her main income, so it’s a big blow. She was one of the first Loose Women and she’s always thought it would go on forever,” they then continued.

The Loose Women ladies are all gutted. They love the show and are really dedicated to it.”

Coleen has previously gushed over her love for the show. “I’ll be with Loose Women as long as they want me, or as long as it is on air, because I love it and I’d really miss it. It’s been the constant in my life for 24 years – why would I want to give that up?” she said last year.

ED! has contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

The older cast members are concerned younger cast, like Frankie, will get booked first in 2026 (Credit: ITV)

ITV will ‘combust from inside out’

Following news of the cuts, it was reported that the Loose Women team are “furious”, with some of the more experienced cast members now concerned they’ll be “scrambling” for shifts as younger cast members, such as Olivia Attwood, Frankie Bridge, and GK Barry get booked.

“Execs have also proudly proclaimed how the youngsters have brought with them a much-needed new audience — and now all of a sudden the older panellists feel like they are going to have to fight for their places against these shiny teachers’ pets,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s now five months or so for them to prove their worth and sing for their supper,” they then added.

