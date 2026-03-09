Why Lorraine and Loose Women are not on today when they will be back on ITV

Lorraine and Loose Women will both be missing from screens today (March 9) as ITV begins a major shake-up to its daytime schedule.

Usually, viewers who tune into ITV during the week can rely on a very familiar routine. The morning kicks off with news and debate before moving into lifestyle programming and daytime chat shows.

However, that routine has been disrupted today as both Lorraine and Loose Women have been pulled from the schedule entirely.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So, why is this the case? And when will the shows be back on? Here’s everything you need to know.

Loose Women also will not air today (Credit: ITV)

Why Lorraine and Loose Women are not on today

Since the start of 2026 Lorraine Kelly’s show was changed to be 30 minutes long. However, in a surprising shake-up, it won’t air at all. It comes days after Ben Shephard had to step in to take her place at hosting the show, as she was unwell.

The schedule change comes as ITV begins its annual coverage of the famous horse racing event, the Cheltenham Festival.

Because the sporting event runs across several days, it means there is less room in the daytime schedule for ITV’s usual programming.

To accommodate the racing coverage, the channel has made several temporary adjustments.

First, Good Morning Britain will be extended beyond its usual finish time. Normally airing from 6am until 9am, the breakfast show will now run until 10am throughout the week.

Following that, This Morning will continue to air in its regular slot.

However, instead of handing over to Loose Women afterwards, ITV will begin its Cheltenham Festival coverage from 12.30pm.

But even after the festival, it seems these changes will remain for a little bit longer.

The shows will be off-air all week (Credit: ITV)

When will the ITV shows be back on air?

Unfortunately for fans, both Lorraine and Loose Women will remain off-air for the rest of the month.

The changes began today (Monday, March 9) and will last until the start of April.

This was confirmed by Kaye Adams at the end of Loose Women on Friday (March 6). She told viewers: “We will be back next month. Until then, take care, have a fabulous weekend and Easter, and we’ll see you very soon!”

The temporary removal also comes during a wider overhaul of ITV’s daytime programming, which has already seen several changes introduced.

One of the biggest adjustments is that Loose Women will now only air for 30 weeks of the year, and the show’s live studio audience has also been scrapped.

For now, fans will have to wait until next month to see their favourite daytime presenters back on screens.

Read more: Loose Women star Oti Mabuse reveals her ‘hurt’ over not being invited to sister Motsi’s vow renewal

Will you miss Lorraine and Loose Women this week? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.