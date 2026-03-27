Claudia Winkleman chats to 50 Shades hunk Jamie Dornan and a huge Friends icon tonight

Claudia Winkleman is back on screens tonight and she is bringing a seriously starry line up with her, including a much loved Friends favourite and 50 Shades hunk Jamie Dornan.

After a shaky start, her new chat show has found its groove, and viewers are clearly loving it.

With big names and plenty of laughs, tonight’s episode looks set to keep that momentum going.

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Claudia Winkleman is back tonight with another brilliant guest line-up for her show (Credit: BBC)

Fans were full of praise after last week’s show, with one writing on X: “The Claudia Winkleman Show has officially found its feet, that was a brilliant night of entertainment.”

Another added: “The Claudia Winkleman show was SO GOOD this week.”

A third agreed: “So far, I’m really enjoying The Claudia Winkleman Show!”

So who is joining Claudia on the sofa tonight?

The Claudia Winkleman Show: Who is on tonight?

Friends fans are in for a treat as Lisa Kudrow joins Claudia in the studio.

Best known for playing Phoebe in Friends, Lisa is also revisiting her role as Valerie in The Comeback.

She tells Claudia how she slips straight back into character the moment she puts the wig on, and even shares a Traitors UK revelation.

Claudia is talking to Friends icon Lisa Kudrow tonight (Credit; BBC)

Lisa reveals Valerie was inspired by Linda Rands from a BBC show, before a surprise appearance from Linda herself in the audience.

Claudia, of course, cannot resist bringing up Friends.

Lisa shares that her son’s girlfriend has never watched an episode, something he is very pleased about.

Also on the sofa is Jamie Dornan, who will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Sky.

However, he admits he feels far from ready.

“I couldn’t be less prepared for this!” he jokes.

Who else is on?

Comedian Jimmy Carr is on hand to provide the laughs.

He tells Claudia how he would tackle The Last One Laughing if he took part, joking he would go all out to shock the other contestants.

“I would wear what I normally wear, a three piece and a tie and I would just full Magic Mike, Full Monty it, and grind,” he says.

US actress Chase Infiniti completes the line up and shares a behind the scenes story about working with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“My first camera test I had, I was asked to shave his face,” she says.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. I was shaking the entire time because it was an electric razor.”

Lisa joins fellow guests Jamie Dornan, Chase Infiniti and Jimmy Carr (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Claudia Winkleman Show on tonight?

Claudia continues to hold the prime Friday night slot, with the show starting at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It runs slightly shorter than predecessor, The Graham Norton Show, wrapping up at 11.25pm.

Alongside the big name guests, viewers can expect more audience interaction and plenty of laughs.

If the reaction so far is anything to go by, this is quickly becoming a must watch.

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