The brother of Celebrity Traitors star Clare Balding has revealed the real reason he hasn’t been watching the show.

Last night’s episode saw Clare become the third celebrity to be banished from the castle, despite her being a Faithful.

Andrew spoke about Clare on the show (Credit: Racing TV / YouTube)

Real reason why Clare Balding’s brother hasn’t watched The Celebrity Traitors

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot, at which Clare’s horse trainer brother will battle it out with Aidan O’Brien for the 2025 Flat trainers’ championship, Andrew was asked about his sister’s appearance on The Celebrity Traitors.

However, he confessed that he hasn’t actually watched it yet!

“I’m ashamed to say I haven’t had a chance to watch Traitors,” he said.

“But I think we’ll get it on iPlayer and maybe when the kids are back for half-term we’ll watch it then. I have to try and work out how it… I don’t understand the rules.”

Clare was banished last night (Credit: BBC)

Clare banished on The Celebrity Traitors

Last night saw Clare get banished from the castle during the third Round Table of the series. Clare had begun to suspect Jonathan Ross was a Traitor – something she was, unbeknownst to her, correct about.

However, Jonathan managed to worm his way out from under his co-stars’ scrutiny by turning the attention back on Clare.

The TV star accused Clare of murdering Tom Daley because the Olympian was suspicious of her. Jonathan’s arguments were enough to spark a chain reaction, which resulted in Clare being banished.

But will eyes turn to Jonathan now that Clare has proven to be Faithful? Viewers will have to wait until next week to find out – which some are not happy about!

Alan was in stitches when Clare was banished (Credit: BBC)

Alan Carr to win?

Meanwhile, in other Celebrity Traitors-related news, some fans think Alan Carr might go all the way and win the show as a Traitor.

During last night’s show, Alan burst into laughter as Clare revealed that she was a Faithful. However, this didn’t appear to rouse suspicions around the comedian. Now, fans think the star could actually win the whole show!

“Probably delusional but thinking Alan could win the whole thing,” one fan tweeted.

“Alan Carr will win this. The Faithfuls either think there’s no possible way he could be pulling it off as a Traitor, or they trust him too much. He’s playing an absolute BLINDER,” another said.

“Alan Carr bursting out laughing when Clare was revealed as a Faithful and not one person clocked that. I want him to win if that’s the case because how can they be THAT stupid,” a third wrote.

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday (October 22) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

