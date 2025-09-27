Chris Robshaw, who is on Strictly tonight (Saturday, September 27), has endured a year of hell, thanks to a stalker, it was revealed recently.

The barrage of threats and harassment began last year, and has led to the police getting involved for the rugby star and his family’s protection.

Chris has a stalker and the police are actively investigating (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris Robshaw on stalker hell

Since last summer, former England rugby captain Chris, 39, and his family have been the victims of a horrific campaign of stalking. The stalker in question is a woman Chris met at two seperate work events last summer.

Within six months of their interaction, the woman began a campaign of harassment, allegedly spreading false claims about Chris and encouraging others to do the same. The woman also allegedly made threats to tell lies about Chris and his wife, Camilla, to social services.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, have two sons – Wilder, four, and Hunter, one.

However, when the threats became violent, Chris got the police involved. Due to the investigation still being active, Chris hasn’t provided many details on what has been going on. However, in a chat with The Times earlier this month, he described it as a “tough situation” and an “ongoing headache”.

Chris has described the situation as “tough” (Credit: BBC)

Chris’ stalker nightmare

Speaking about the perpetrator, Chris said she “has multiple male and female victims spanning over many years who are unconnected and unknown to each other” and have “collectively had their lives ruined after enduring threats and harassment at the hands of this person”.

The woman is reportedly known to authorities for similar offences against other victims. She has allegedly set fires and made bomb threats to other people.

Chris’ wife, opera singer Camilla, addressed the situation on her Instagram last month. She said the couple were “navigating a lot behind the scenes. We’re choosing to move forward … This won’t define us and instead, we’ll be focusing on our family and the exciting journey ahead.”

“What should’ve been a time for celebrating our new baby was overshadowed as we were dealing with the horror of this. But Strictly has brought us some joy. It’s nice to hear the family laughing again, even if it is at my expense,” Chris told The Times.

Chris made his debut on the show last week (Credit: BBC)

Chris Robshaw almost turned Strictly down

Speaking to The Sun last month, a source claimed that Chris almost turned down Strictly because of his stalker nightmare.

“Chris almost turned down Strictly because of what this woman has been putting him and his family through. She’s made some disgusting threats. It has been awful for them,” they alleged.

“Chris and Camilla have been told by the police they’re not alone. This woman has form for what she’s been doing to them and has done it to other people too.”

Chris has reportedly been upfront with the BBC about his ordeal, and they have been “amazing” in offering him and his family support.

Last weekend, Chris made his debut on the show. It was revealed that he’d been paired up with Nadiya Bychkova for the series.

Speaking on the launch show, Chris said he and his family were in “awe” of Nadiya and her dancing.

