Vernon Kay’s Children In Need appearance ‘underwhelms’ viewers as BBC slammed for not giving him more airtime

Presenter Vernon Kay raised a whopping £5 million for Children In Need but not everyone was thrilled with how his efforts were celebrated last night.

In fact, complaints flooded in during his interview on Friday night’s programme (November 17).

Vernon, 49, arrived on stage to the audience chanting his name after footage had aired of his Ultra UltraMarathon Challenge.

He then joked about all the ailments he’d picked up during the mammoth charity trek after he travelled from Leicester to Bolton, a distance of 116 miles, over four days. However, some viewers called out host Alex Scott and the time she was given to interview him.

Vernon Kay completes Children In Need challenge

After a short VT, host Alex Scott welcomed Vernon onto the live show. She said: “You need a chiropodist, you need a foot massage. How are you feeling with all the support?”

Vernon said: “I need everything doing, I’ll be honest with you. If there’s anyone in the audience who’s got…”

At which point one bawdy audience member jumped in with: “I’m here Vernon!”

Was that it for Vernon? He needs a 90-min special with a chance to properly thank everyone involved – not a 30 second rush job.

Vernon then checked his phone and joked: “We’re pre-watershed, hang on.”

After a little more chit-chat, Alex then announced that Vernon had raised a whopping £5,067,847 and the speechless Radio 2 DJ eventually said: “Thank you everyone that donated.”

With the clock ticking on the live show, Alex handed over to the next segment, but many viewers were left feeling like Vernon deserved more time, and that his interview was cut way too short given his mammoth achievement.

‘These presenters are no Terry Wogan’

One viewer moaned: “Been waiting to see Vernon Kay’s epic Ultra UltraMarathon and BBC Children In Need had him in the studio and barely spoke to him. These presenters are no Terry Wogan are they? WELL DONE Vernon anyway.”

Another agreed: “The show absolutely understated what [he’s] put himself through to raise it! Two very poor short segments on his challenge and he couldn’t even get a word in on his interview!” they added, laying into Alex.

One then asked: “Was that it for Vernon? He needs a 90-min special with a chance to properly thank everyone involved. Not a 30 second rush job.”

“Disappointed with Vernon’s interview on Children In Need, was weird to watch,” another then added. “An underwhelming and inappropriate response to a phenomenal achievement. The BBC could have filmed the marathon and put that in for two hours. It would have raised twice as much.”

Meanwhile, another simply said: “Vernon needs to be on the King’s honours list.”

