Actor George Wendt – who played Norm Peterson in Cheers – has died aged 78, leaving co-stars and family “devastated”.

The US TV sitcom star starred as the affable barfly character that made him famous across the world for all 275 episodes of the show’s 11-year run from 1982.

He also received six consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for the role.

George Wendt as Norm in Cheers involved a lot of sitting at the bar (Credit: YouTube)

Cheers legend George Wendt dies aged 78

A father-of-three to Hilary, Joe and Daniel, George was married to actress Bernadette Birkett from 1978.

His family have said he died peacefully in his sleep at his home early in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 20) morning.

In a poignant coincidence, George’s passing came 32 years to the day the final episode of Cheers aired on TV.

A representative told the BBC: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”

George Wendt with his wife in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, George’s co-stars have also shared loving tributes to the beloved actor.

Ted Danson, who played bar manager Sam Malone, said he was “devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us”.

“I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children,” Danson added. “It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane, told Deadline: “I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions.”

He was beloved by millions.

Rhea Perlman, who played waitress Carla Tortelli, said George was “the sweetest, kindest man I ever met”. She added she will “miss him more than words can say”.

And John Ratzenberger, known for playing Norm’s fellow bar patron and postman Cliff Calvin, said he was “heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend”. He said they had “shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships”.

Norm had a hangdog appearance but was a very welcoming character in Cheers (Credit: YouTube)

George Wendt’s career on TV

George’s final public appearance is believed to have been a Cheers reunion with fellow stars Ted and Woody Harrelson for podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name in August 2024.

He revealed at the time that when he auditioned for Cheers, it was only to say one word in the pilot. However, he ended up reading for another character. And – alongside Ted and Rhea – was the only cast member to appear in every episode.

Before Cheers, George’s TV roles included appearances Hart to Hart, Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H. He also appeared as the father of a boy played by Macaulay Culkin in Michael Jackson’s 1991 Black or White music video.

Other TV showings included The Simpsons, Seinfeld, Spin City and The Goldbergs. He also reprised his performance as Norm for Frasier and The Tortellis.

George also had roles in films such as Fletch, Spice World, Airplane II: The Sequel and Forever Young.

George Wendt RIP (Credit: YouTube)

Who is George Wendt’s famous relative?

One of nine children, George’s sister Kathryn is the mother of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

He previously recalled during a TV interview how his nephew was asked about whether George had offered him any career advice.

“And Jason goes — he’s so sharp — he goes: ‘Yeah he told me just get on the best show on television and one of the greatest shows of all time and just pretty much take it from there.’ And he goes: ‘So I did.'”

