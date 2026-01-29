Channel 4 unveils ‘seductive’ new psychological thriller with Harry Potter star

Channel 4 has announced a new “seductive” psychological thriller, Careless, from the creator of BBC’s The Cry.

The past year has delivered a strong run of dramas on Channel 4, including Summerwater, Trespasses, Long Bright River, The Invisibles, and most recently, Patience series 2.

More original dramas are already lined up for 2026, from Falling — a religious love story from the writer of Adolescence — to Tip Toe, a new project from the team behind It’s a Sin.

Careless is now joining that slate, bringing together major TV talent for what’s being billed as a “gripping and provocative” thriller.

What is Careless about?

Careless follows Robbie, a Scottish backpacker living in Sydney.

He’s determined to secure a job as a live-in carer for Mike, a notorious rock ’n’ roll legend who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Robbie gets the role — but as he grows closer to both Mike and his wife Angela, the situation becomes increasingly complicated.

The synopsis teases that Robbie becomes a confidante to both of them, before revealing that something in his past could put the couple in serious danger.

Channel 4 describes the series as having “all the ingredients of a great psychological thriller”.

Polly Scates, the broadcaster’s head of acquisitions, said the drama combines a “pacy script, layered characters, and real menace”, while also exploring how people can be failed by the systems meant to protect them.

When is it out?

Careless does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to air on Channel 4 in 2026.

Production is currently underway in both Sydney and Glasgow.

Screen Scotland’s head of scripted, Kieran Hannigan, said the project continues the success of Scottish-Australian co-productions, adding that Careless is expected to hook audiences in the same way The Cry did.

Who’s in the Careless cast?

Solly McLeod stars as Robbie. He’s previously appeared in House of the Dragon, The Dead Don’t Die, and Fear.

Robyn Malcolm plays Angela, while Richard Roxburgh takes on the role of Mike.

Katie Leung is also part of the ensemble, though details about her character are being kept under wraps. She’s best known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, and has since appeared in Bridgerton, Nightsleeper, and voiced Caitlyn in Arcane.

Additional cast members include Mabel Li, Thomas Weatherall, and Alison Peebles.

Careless is co-created by Helen Fitzgerald, author of The Cry, alongside Louise Fox, whose writing credits include Broadchurch, Glitch, and Prosper.

Careless is expected to premiere on Channel 4 in 2026.

