‘Must-see’ ITV drama about infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal is coming to Netflix soon

Quiz, ITV’s hit drama based on the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheating scandal, is about to land on Netflix.

When BritBox first launched, the BBC and ITV positioned it as a direct rival to Netflix. Fast-forward a few years, and Netflix has quietly become home to a growing number of acclaimed ITV dramas.

Following recent additions like Poirot and Marple, Netflix subscribers will soon be able to stream one of ITV’s most talked-about factual dramas — and it’s still just as gripping as when it first aired.

Matthew Macfadyen plays real-life cheater Charles Ingram (Credit: ITV)

What is Quiz about?

Quiz dramatises the true story of Charles Ingram, the former army major who infamously cheated his way to a £1 million win on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in 2001.

Directed by Stephen Frears and adapted from James Graham’s stage play, the three-part drama follows Ingram from his hesitant decision to go on the show, through his tense time in the hot seat, and into the legal fallout that followed.

Originally broadcast during the pandemic, Quiz pulled in huge viewing figures, with 5.3 million people tuning in live for the first episode.

Despite the serious subject matter, the series leans heavily into dark comedy. Graham has described the scandal as a “naturally absurd story”, noting that viewers often come away questioning whether the punishment truly matched the crime.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, we won’t ruin exactly how he cheated – let’s just say, it’s simpler than you think.

Quiz revisits the game show’s most notorious moment (Credit: ITV)

Quiz cast: Who plays Chris Tarrant?

Matthew Macfadyen leads the cast as Charles Ingram, delivering one of his best performances outside of Succession.

Michael Sheen is almost unrecognisable as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Chris Tarrant, while Sian Clifford stars as Ingram’s wife, Diana.

The supporting cast includes:

Mark Bonnar as Paul Smith

Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC

Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock

Aisling Bea as Claudia Rosencrantz

Trystan Gravelle as Adrian Pollock

Sheen’s performance even earned praise from Tarrant himself, who said the actor captured his body language perfectly — particularly the small, unconscious movements viewers wouldn’t normally notice.

Sheen’s transformation was widely praised (Credit: ITV)

Is Quiz worth watching?

Absolutely. Quiz combines sharp writing, standout performances, and a compelling true story that still sparks debate more than two decades later. It also offers a fascinating look at how Who Wants To Be A Millionaire came to exist, including its risky early days before becoming a global phenomenon.

Critics praised the drama for its pace, humour, and performances, with particular acclaim for Sheen and Macfadyen.

When is Quiz on Netflix?

Quiz will be available to stream on Netflix from Sunday, February 1.

All three episodes will drop at once, each running at around 45 minutes — making it an easy one-night watch.

Quiz is also available to stream on ITVX.

